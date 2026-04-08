The Starting Line

Formula 1 isn't just a sport - it's a culture. From the roar of the engines at Monza to the late-night strategy debates on Reddit, F1 fans live and breathe racing. But here's a question that's harder to answer than you'd think: who's the biggest fan?

Imagine running a contest where thousands of F1 fans submit short descriptions of why they deserve the title of ultimate fan. Now imagine reading every single one. Evaluating passion. Gauging actual knowledge. Appreciating the ones that make you laugh. Doing it fairly, consistently, and at scale.

That's the challenge we set out to solve with f1-fan-eval - a scalable, multi-agent AI evaluation system that reads fan submissions and scores them across three dimensions: Knowledge, Enthusiasm, and Humor. Each dimension is evaluated by a specialized AI agent, orchestrated by neuro-san, Cognizant AI Lab's multi-agent accelerator framework. The results are stored in a database, processed through a distributed pipeline, and visualized in interactive dashboards - all built to handle anything from a dozen submissions to tens of thousands.

Why Three Dimensions?

Not all fandom is created equal. A fan who can recite every World Champion since 1950 is impressive, but are they fun? Someone who writes "LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!!!" with twelve exclamation marks clearly has spirit, but do they actually know what DRS stands for?

We designed three evaluation dimensions to capture the full spectrum of what makes a great F1 fan:

Knowledge - Does the fan demonstrate real F1 understanding? Can they speak to tire strategy, the hybrid era, team dynamics, and driver rivalries with accuracy and depth? Or are they just saying "cars go fast"?

Enthusiasm - Is the passion real? Does the writing convey genuine excitement, emotional connection to the sport, and the kind of energy that makes you want to watch the next race?

Humor - Is it entertaining? Does the submission make you smile? Bonus points for clever use of F1 terminology, good comedic timing, and memorable one-liners.

Each dimension is scored on a 1–100 scale, and each score is itself the average of 10 sub-criteria evaluations - giving the system nuance and granularity that a single number never could.

The Architecture: How It All Fits Together

The system follows a clean pipeline architecture, separating concerns between ingestion, evaluation, storage, and visualization: