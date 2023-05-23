Skip to main content Skip to footer
Workday
Contact

Transform finance, HR and student management programs with Workday  

As the longest-tenured Workday services partner, Cognizant has helped more than 2,100 Fortune 500 companies and large- and medium-sized organizations around the globe transform their businesses. 

Cognizant’s Workday practice was formed in 2020 through the acquisition of Collaborative Solutions, a leading global finance and HR transformation consultancy. Today, our 1,700+ experts provide full lifecycle services—advisory, deployment and post-production—using proven, proprietary tools. 

We deliver the guidance you need to apply the power of Workday in your business, to break down data silos, address inefficient workflows and build a foundation for new initiatives like AI and automation.

Offerings

An employee cheerfully engaging with his team members in a meeting.
WORKDAY DEPLOYMENT SERVICES
Building Workday into your business

Finding the best technology deployment provider is key to a successful implementation—a trusted advisor who has the expertise and flexibility to guide your Workday implementation from start to finish.

We work with your business to create a deployment methodology that meets your unique process and technical requirements. Cognizant’s Workday practice brings the tools, templates and best practices to ensure your business goes live on time and on budget.

Two employees discussing about virtual reality at workplace
WORKDAY POST-DEPLOYMENT SERVICES
Maximize your Workday investment

Our post-deployment services help organizations realize the full potential of their Workday investment. We have flexible plans, global resources and the ability to service organizations of all sizes, including medium and large enterprise clients. 

When you take advantage of Workday post-implementation support, your organization can drive greater value, improve organizational efficiency and take steps to operate more strategically.

Two workers discussing and planning an outline for a project
Workday advisory services
Strategy and change management

Workday advisory services help you make sense of organizational transformation that takes your business beyond your software deployment. We help you understand the journey of transformation as an ongoing process of getting your organization from where it is now, to where it needs to be in the future.

Our proven track record has enabled us to help our clients get comfortable with change. Whether you are considering an initial cloud-based deployment, looking to increase user adoption or improving your systems to derive more value from your investment, we will partner with you to solve those challenges.

Cognizant excels as Workday’s longest-tenured practice partner globally

Largest post-production Workday support provider

Third largest Workday practice partner globally

100% deployment success

98% client satisfaction rate

Workday-powered HR and finance transformation across industries

Workday implementations can vary, requiring unique considerations and best practices depending on industry. Cognizant operates as an extension of your team to solve your organization’s challenges so that you achieve your goals, according to your specific requirements.

Financial services and insurance
Financial services and insurance

Meet new market demands with a trusted partner and improve organizational agility by using the latest ERP, analytics, forecasting and automation solutions.

A low angle view of huge buildings
Government
Government

Drive efficiency, increase adaptability, reduce costs and find new ways to deliver better experiences to your constituents. Choose an experienced partner and a team of experts that bring a proven track record in government.

A front view of a government infrastructure
Healthcare
Healthcare

Adapt to change with the expertise and guidance you need to modify business models, source and streamline supply chains. We can also help you develop and retain talent to sustain your mission of superior care.

Two doctors discussing about a report with an electronic tablet in hand
Higher education
Higher education

Make your institution future-ready across HR, finance and student management. Choose a trusted advisor who can give your leaders the tools they need to make fast, data-driven decisions.

Two students causually talking on the way with their bags and books in hand
Nonprofit
Nonprofit

As an advisor to dozens of NPOs, we can help your organization streamline operations so you can focus on supporting initiatives that will help you achieve your mission.

A team of volunteers listenning to one person as she explains her idea
Professional and business services
Professional and business services

Get the guidance you need to retain top talent, improve organizational agility and manage project profitability. We can help you with revenue cycle management and planning a path to success and growth.

A woman and a man having a professional discussion
Retail
Retail

Make your retail business more agile as you improve customer satisfaction, employee engagement and organizational efficiency—and ultimately your bottom-line—with help from Cognizant’s Workday practice.

A man packs up a mail box as the woman explains about the details

Our partners

Workday

We are the largest post-production Workday support provider. 

AppLearn

AppLearn’s digital adoption platform improves business outcomes, increases workforce productivity and reduces SaaS support cases.

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is an intelligent digital workforce platform utilizing RPA technology so intuitive, anyone can use it.

Phenom

Enjoy a powerful talent experience complete with hyper-personalization, AI and chatbots for candidates, employees, recruiters and managers.

Turnkey Solutions

Turnkey Solutions provides the only autonomous testing automation and data validation system for Workday.

Let’s get started

Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.