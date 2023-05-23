Transform finance, HR and student management programs with Workday

As the longest-tenured Workday services partner, Cognizant has helped more than 2,100 Fortune 500 companies and large- and medium-sized organizations around the globe transform their businesses.



Cognizant’s Workday practice was formed in 2020 through the acquisition of Collaborative Solutions, a leading global finance and HR transformation consultancy. Today, our 1,700+ experts provide full lifecycle services—advisory, deployment and post-production—using proven, proprietary tools.



We deliver the guidance you need to apply the power of Workday in your business, to break down data silos, address inefficient workflows and build a foundation for new initiatives like AI and automation.