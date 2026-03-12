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Enable compliant, high‑impact marketing programs that strengthen consumer engagement, increase operational efficiency, and support brand growth, all through a performance‑driven marketing strategy designed for regulated industries.

In an increasingly regulated and complex landscape, performance marketing gives tobacco companies a data‑driven, outcomes‑focused approach to accelerate speed‑to‑market, streamline compliance workflows, and deliver relevant content to verified consumers, without compromising regulatory rigor. In this whitepaper, you’ll discover how performance marketing frameworks used by the world’s leading brands can be adapted to tobacco, enabling stronger first‑party data foundations, omnichannel marketing operations, and more efficient, measurable engagement with audiences.

  • Navigating the regulated landscape

    Learn how performance marketing helps tobacco companies overcome long‑standing challenges, including compliance‑constrained content creation, age‑gated personalization and the need for seamless consumer experiences, while selectively embracing responsible direct‑to‑consumer (D2C) models where permitted.

  • Measuring what matters in a regulated category

    See how performance marketing empowers teams to track the KPIs that matter most in tobacco, including Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) within segments, compliant engagement rates, message efficiency and operational speed, all while maintaining strict auditability and age‑verification requirements.

  • Performance marketing in action

    Explore how leading brands have leveraged performance marketing to increase campaign efficiency, scale personalized content safely, reduce operational cost, and improve audience conversion. These lessons offer a clear roadmap for tobacco manufacturers modernizing their consumer marketing programs.

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