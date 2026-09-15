Agent Academy combines foundational education with practical, real-world agent development. Courses are curated by leading AI researchers, engineers, and developers working on modern multi-agent systems and enterprise AI infrastructure, giving learners direct exposure to the architectures, workflows, and development patterns shaping the next generation of agentic AI.

The academy is designed for learners at every stage, from those exploring AI agents for the first time to developers building advanced multi-agent networks. Beyond teaching how to build agent systems, Agent Academy also focuses on the topics required to make those systems reliable and production-ready, including observability, testing, safety, security, orchestration, and responsible AI.

Rather than focusing only on isolated demos or theoretical concepts, Agent Academy emphasizes practical implementation and real-world system design. Learners gain hands-on experience building scalable agentic workflows with Neuro San while developing the skills needed to design systems that can operate effectively in real environments.