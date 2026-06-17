Language models are powerful reasoners, but on their own they cannot take action in the world. They cannot call your internal API, query a live database, generate an image, or do arithmetic without occasionally getting it wrong. To do those things, agents need tools: external functions they can invoke when the task requires something beyond what the model can generate from memory.

Tool calling is now a standard part of how agentic AI systems work. The model is given a set of tools, each described by a name, a natural language description, and a parameter schema. When the model determines that a tool is relevant, it generates a structured call with the appropriate arguments. The system executes the function and returns the result to the agent, which continues reasoning from there. This is what turns a language model from a text generator into a system that can actually do things.

In neuro-san, coded tools are the framework's implementation of this concept. They are custom Python functions, written as classes, that you attach to agents in your network. When an agent needs to fetch live data, run a precise calculation, interact with an external service, or handle a credential securely, it invokes a coded tool. The model decides when and how to call it. Python handles the execution. This post covers how coded tools work in neuro-san, walks through real examples, and shows you how to build and install one.

What Exactly is a Coded Tool?

A coded tool in neuro-san is a custom tool built as a Python class and wired into an agent network through HOCON configuration. Like tool calling in any agentic framework, the model receives a description of what the tool does and what parameters it takes. When the agent decides the tool is relevant, it generates the arguments, neuro-san executes the Python class, and the result is returned to the agent to continue the workflow.

What makes coded tools powerful is that they are not limited to any fixed set of capabilities. If Python can do it, a coded tool can do it. You can write a coded tool that queries a database, calls the Google Maps API, generates an image, performs a financial calculation, or reads from a message queue. The agent network gains whatever capability the tool exposes, invoked automatically when the model determines it is needed.

neuro-san also supports LangChain's BaseTool interface, so existing LangChain tools can be registered in a neuro-san network directly without reimplementing them, and agents can call tools exposed by remote MCP servers. You can scope tools at different levels: define a coded tool inside a specific agent's HOCON configuration to limit it to that agent, or register it in a shared toolbox config file to make it available across multiple agent networks.