Intelligence, analytics and decision-making at the edge Current business pace and data proliferation require computation closer to the data source for faster, more actionable decisions. Edge computing brings compute-intensive, latency-sensitive applications closer to the end user for near-real-time decision-making. In the IoT age, nearly every connected and instrumented device generates huge amounts of data. The cloud enables building device ecosystems within your enterprise—but it demands additional time and enhanced connectivity to provide fact-based decisions after analysis. Sending data to the cloud and awaiting results cost precious bandwidth and time, and hinders real-time responsiveness. There’s a better way. Much of the data collected from devices can be analyzed close to the point of origin—that is, at the “edge”—to deliver near-instant, automated results. Enter Cognizant’s Edge Services. We enable data analysis at the point of data collection—on the devices themselves, as well as on the gateways and micro data centers that interconnect enterprise ecosystems. By offering intelligent edge design, setup and management, we can deliver computing capabilities to the logical extremes of your network—so you can enhance performance, reduce operating costs and improve reliability for low-latency applications and services.