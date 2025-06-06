Project Resilience is a collaborative platform that empowers a global community of innovators and thought leaders to apply AI and data for real-world impact. Built under the Global Initiative on AI and Data Commons, it supports real-world decision-making efforts that advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Land Use Optimization
This project uses AI and evolutionary search to generate land-use policies that reduce carbon emissions while balancing environmental tradeoffs for specific locations.
COVID-19 Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions
This interactive demo shows how AI-generated policy plans could have impacted COVID-19 outcomes, allowing users to explore tradeoffs and test counterfactual scenario
Decision-Making for Climate Change
This tool integrates Neuro AI with the En-ROADS simulator to generate and evaluate climate policy scenarios, helping decision-makers compare and customize action plans.
