Build and apply AI to address global challenges

Project Resilience is a collaborative platform that empowers a global community of innovators and thought leaders to apply AI and data for real-world impact. Built under the Global Initiative on AI and Data Commons, it supports real-world decision-making efforts that advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Ways to make an impact with Project Resilience

Decision makers

Use insights from data and models to inform impactful decisions

Technical builders

Gather data, train models, build UIs, and deploy apps that tackle challenges

General public

Explore projects and proposals, and share feedback or suggestions

Moderators

Review and approve submitted proposals and projects to maintain quality and trust

Projects built with Project Resilience

Land Use Optimization

This project uses AI and evolutionary search to generate land-use policies that reduce carbon emissions while balancing environmental tradeoffs for specific locations.

COVID-19 Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions

This interactive demo shows how AI-generated policy plans could have impacted COVID-19 outcomes, allowing users to explore tradeoffs and test counterfactual scenario

Decision-Making for Climate Change

This tool integrates Neuro AI with the En-ROADS simulator to generate and evaluate climate policy scenarios, helping decision-makers compare and customize action plans.

Get started

Get started with a short tutorial that shows how to navigate the platform, browse projects, contribute models, and collaborate with the community. Whether you're exploring proposals or building tools, Project Resilience supports meaningful participation at every level.

