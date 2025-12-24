Several technologies have emerged recently to support decision-making in organizations including: LLMS that allow defining opportunities, obtaining data, and building user interfaces; machine learning methods for building predictors with a variety of data types; population-based search methods that discover good decision strategies; methods for estimating uncertainty in the predictions and in LLM output; and systems for coordinating multiple agents to integrate knowledge into comprehensive answers. This paper reviews a system called NeuroSAN+NeuroAI that brings them together into a synergetic approach, with applications in business, engineering, healthcare, education, and society in general.