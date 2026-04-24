AI demos showcasing real-world applications and research in action
Core focus areas shaping our AI research and advancements
Dedicated microsites on key AI themes
Research-backed, open-source tools empowering the AI community to innovate
All published academic papers
Meet the team advancing decision AI and driving real-world impact
Explore all our platforms and frameworks that emerge from the Lab
A generative AI platform for decision-making with multi-agent orchestration
The open-source library behind Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator for building multi-agent systems
An open AI platform for advancing preparedness, intervention, and response through shared data, technology and resources
Media coverage around our AI breakthroughs, partnerships, and industry impact
Expert conversations from AI pioneers through interviews, panels, and podcasts
Updates and perspectives on our latest AI research, applications, and lab developments
AI demos showcasing real-world applications and research in action
Core focus areas shaping our AI research and advancements
Dedicated microsites on key AI themes
Research-backed, open-source tools empowering the AI community to innovate
All published academic papers
Meet the team advancing decision AI and driving real-world impact
Explore all our platforms and frameworks that emerge from the Lab
A generative AI platform for decision-making with multi-agent orchestration
The open-source library behind Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator for building multi-agent systems
An open AI platform for advancing preparedness, intervention, and response through shared data, technology and resources
Media coverage around our AI breakthroughs, partnerships, and industry impact
Expert conversations from AI pioneers through interviews, panels, and podcasts
Updates and perspectives on our latest AI research, applications, and lab developments
Eleni Nisioti, Claire Glanois, Elias Najarro, Andrew Dai, Elliot Meyerson, Joachim Winther Pedersen, Laetitia Teodorescu, Conor F. Hayes, Shyam Sudhakaran, Sebastian Risi | 2024