Abstract

This short, written report introduces the idea of Evolutionary Surrogate-Assisted Prescription (ESP) and presents preliminary results on its potential use in training real-world agents as a part of the 1st AI for Drinking Water Chlorination Challenge at IJCAI-2025. This work was done by a team from Project Resilience, an organization interested in bridging AI to real-world problems.

