Abstract

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing many areas of society. While this transformation has tremendous potential, there are several challenges as well. Using the history of computing and the world-wide web as a guide, in this paper we identify pitfalls and solutions that suggest how AI can be developed to its full potential. If done right, AI will be instrumental in achieving the goals we set for the economy, the society, and the world in general.

