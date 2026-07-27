How to Build a Multi-Agent Product Manager with Neuro San

Product managers play a central role in agile software development, coordinating work across engineering teams while monitoring project status, communicating priorities, and helping development move forward. Much of this work spans multiple systems and requires continuous awareness rather than a single interaction, making it a natural fit for a continuously running multi-agent system.

In this tutorial, we'll build a product manager to help our engineering teams with their agile software development process using Cognizant Neuro® San, our open-source framework for building multi-agent systems. Our product manager will monitor a Kanban board of development tickets, their respective priorities, and the different swim lanes. When needed, it will access the source code repository to look up different parts of the code and review pull requests. It will communicate proactively with the team through Slack, respond to developer inquiries, and send regular update emails to engineering leadership.

We'll implement the system as a continuously running multi-agent application that can be extended over time by adding new coded tools and agent subnetworks as the responsibilities of the product manager grow.

Giving the Product Manager the Right Tools

First, we need coded tools that give the system access to the applications and information required to perform its work.

We will write Python code to access source code and development tickets on GitHub through the GitHub API, read and write Slack messages through a Slack app, and send and receive email through a Gmail app and API. These coded tools are called by agents defined in Neuro San’s HOCON agent definitions.

For example, the following coded tool allows an agent to read a pull request and bounded changed-file patches from an explicitly allowlisted public GitHub repository: