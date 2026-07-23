GECCO 2026 Best Paper: Hierarchy-Informed Optimization for Whole-Brain Models

From Fitting Data to Understanding the Brain

Whole-brain models are designed to simulate how activity emerges across interconnected brain regions, giving researchers a powerful tool to study cognition, behavior, and neurological disease. As these models become increasingly sophisticated, they also become more difficult to optimize. The large number of interacting parameters creates a complex search problem where many different solutions can appear equally successful.

Traditional optimization methods can often find parameter settings that closely match brain activity from an individual subject. However, those same models frequently fail when applied across different people or when used to predict meaningful behavioral outcomes. In other words, they fit the data well without necessarily capturing the underlying principles that govern how the brain works.

HICO takes a different approach. Rather than treating optimization as an unconstrained search, it guides the learning process using the brain's natural functional hierarchy. Parameters are introduced progressively, allowing the model to build a stable foundation before learning increasingly specialized brain dynamics. This structured optimization produces models that are more robust, generalize across subjects, and better capture the relationship between brain activity and behavior.

The Research Journey

The idea for HICO began with a practical challenge: optimizing whole-brain models is extraordinarily difficult. Each model contains roughly 140 interacting parameters, there are no tractable gradients to guide optimization, and every evaluation is computationally expensive. While distributed evolutionary algorithms helped accelerate the search, they did not solve the underlying problem. The search was faster, but it still lacked direction.

That led the team to rethink the problem itself. Instead of asking how to search more efficiently, they asked whether the search process should reflect the way the brain is organized. The brain follows a natural hierarchy, from sensory and motor regions through to higher-order cognitive systems. What if optimization followed that same progression?

That idea became Hierarchy-Informed Curriculum Optimization (HICO). Rather than optimizing every parameter simultaneously, HICO unlocks parameters progressively, following the brain's own functional hierarchy as a curriculum. The result was more than a faster optimization strategy. By introducing structure into the search, the team found models that generalized across individuals and produced more meaningful behavioral predictions.