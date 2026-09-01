Most AI research agents are very good at finding information. Give them a question, and they can search the web, retrieve relevant sources, and synthesize what they find into a coherent answer.

But some of the hardest research questions do not have an answer waiting to be retrieved. They require connecting ideas across domains, following unexpected lines of inquiry, challenging initial assumptions, and building something new from the information available.

That is the problem Caesar, an autonomous AI research agent developed by researchers at Cognizant AI Lab, was designed to explore.

Earlier this year, we introduced the research behind Caesar and its approach to graph-based web exploration and adversarial refinement. Today, we are making Caesar easier for researchers, developers, and practitioners to explore for themselves: the Caesar code is open source, and a live web demo is available to try.

The goal is to give the broader AI research community a way to examine the architecture, experiment with it, build on it, and see what happens when an AI research agent is optimized not simply to retrieve relevant information, but to explore a problem space.

A different approach to deep research

Most deep-research tools are built to help you find and synthesize information that already exists. That is useful when you know what you are looking for. But many of the questions that matter most in research, strategy, and innovation are harder: you may not know which information matters yet, which fields hold the answer, or which connections are worth exploring.

That is where Caesar is designed to help. Rather than simply finding more sources, it can explore different lines of inquiry, surface connections you may not have thought to look for, and challenge its initial conclusions before settling on an answer. For someone investigating an emerging technology, developing a new product, forming a research hypothesis, or evaluating an unfamiliar market, that can mean discovering possibilities that a more direct search might overlook.

Caesar does this by treating research as exploration rather than a linear search. It builds a dynamic knowledge graph as it moves across the web, follows promising directions, and backtracks to investigate alternatives. Then, instead of producing one draft and stopping, it looks for gaps and weaknesses and uses them to refine the answer further.

In other words, Caesar is designed for questions where the answer needs to be discovered, not just retrieved.

How Caesar compares

Caesar makes some deliberate trade-offs compared with commercial deep-research tools. It is a research prototype rather than a general-purpose consumer product, and deeper explorations can take longer. What that trade buys is depth and transparency.

Caesar keeps a persistent map of its exploration instead of working from a flat sequence of documents, and it uses adversarial refinement to challenge and improve its drafts. It also preserves the knowledge graph and run log alongside the final answer, making the research process easier to inspect. And because Caesar runs on your own keys and hardware, researchers can configure different models for exploration, synthesis, and evaluation.