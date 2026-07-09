Building a multi-agent system that scales in production means solving a problem that does not show up in early prototypes: how do you give agents reusable, maintainable expertise without embedding everything they need to know directly into their instructions? Pasting domain knowledge, workflow logic, and format guidelines into agent prompts works until it does not. Prompts grow unwieldy, the same content gets duplicated across every network that needs it, and updating a single piece of knowledge means tracking down every agent that references it.

In our previous post, we introduced middleware support in Neuro San, a mechanism for attaching Python classes that wrap the agent reasoning loop at defined lifecycle points. Agent Skills are built entirely on top of that primitive. We are excited to share that Neuro San agents can now use Agent Skills: self-contained packages of instructions, scripts, and resources that give any agent specialized capabilities and domain expertise, loaded progressively so agents only pull what they need, when they actually need it. You point an agent at a skill directory, local or remote, and it gains a new capability without you touching its instructions or its tool graph.

This post covers what Agent Skills are, how progressive disclosure keeps token costs low, and how to attach them to any agent in your network.

What Are Agent Skills?

Agent Skills are portable packages of instructions, scripts, and resources that give agents specialized capabilities and domain expertise. They follow the open Agent Skills specification and implement a progressive disclosure pattern so agents load only the context they need, when they need it.

A skill is a reusable unit of know-how. Rather than pasting workflow logic and domain-specific guidance directly into an agent's instructions, you package it into a self-contained directory that any agent in any network can reference. The agent sees only a one-line description at startup and pulls the full instructions on demand when the task calls for it. This keeps prompts lean, makes expertise easy to maintain and share across networks, and means updating a skill propagates everywhere it is used without touching a single agent definition.

Each skill follows a simple directory structure: