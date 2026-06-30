Neuro San Now Supports Middleware for AI Agents

Building a production-ready multi-agent system requires more than well-designed agents. It requires visibility into what those agents are doing at every step of their reasoning cycle, controls on what data flows through them and what the model is allowed to see, and the resilience to handle failures gracefully when they happen. These concerns cut across every agent in your network, which means they do not belong inside any single agent's instructions and should not require you to modify the runtime or scatter handling logic across your client layer to implement.

This is exactly the kind of problem that middleware was built for. Middleware is code that manages cross-cutting concerns between systems: logging, security, data transformation, error handling. In the context of agent networks, that same idea applies to the reasoning loop itself, giving you a structured place to add observability, security controls, history management, and resilience logic without ever touching your agent graph.

We are excited to share that Neuro San now supports middleware natively. You can attach middleware to any agent in your network directly from your HOCON config, declaring it alongside your agents the same way you already define tools and instructions. Neuro San handles instantiation, injection, and execution automatically.

This post walks through how it works, what ships out of the box, and how to write your own.

What Is Middleware?

Middleware provides a powerful way to intercept, modify, and enhance agent interactions at every stage of execution. Think of it as the connective layer that sits between your agent graph and the runtime, giving you precise control over what happens inside the agent loop without touching your core agent logic. You can inspect messages, modify context, override results, or terminate execution early, all from a single, reusable layer that plugs in through config.

This matters because production multi-agent systems have needs that go well beyond what any individual agent should be responsible for. You need visibility into what each agent is doing at every step of its reasoning cycle. You need to ensure sensitive data never reaches the model. You need conversation history to stay within context limits. You need the system to recover gracefully from LLM failures. These are cross-cutting concerns, and without a dedicated place to put them, they end up scattered across agent instructions, client code, or custom runtime modifications that are brittle and hard to maintain.

Middleware gives all of that a home. You write the behavior once, attach it declaratively in HOCON, and it runs wherever you need it across your network.

In practice, middleware handles things like: