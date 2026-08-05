Module 4 Overview:

Agents need access to accurate, current, and relevant information to make good decisions. A language model trained on a fixed dataset has a knowledge cutoff, cannot access private or internal data, and can generate confident but incorrect responses when it lacks context. This module introduces the technique that solves that problem: Retrieval-Augmented Generation.

RAG allows an AI system to pull in relevant information at the moment it is needed, rather than relying solely on what it learned during training. Agentic RAG takes this further by making retrieval a dynamic, iterative part of an agent's reasoning process rather than a fixed step.

In this module, you’ll learn:

What RAG is and how it works

How RAG differs from AI agents and why that distinction matters

Where traditional RAG falls short in real-world systems

What agentic RAG is and how it addresses those limitations

When agentic RAG is the right architectural choice

By the end of this module, you will have a clear understanding of what RAG is, how it differs from agentic RAG, and when to use each approach.

Estimated time length: 25 minutes

