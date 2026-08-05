3. Output consistency: When an agent runs multiple times with equivalent inputs, do its outputs fall within an acceptable range of quality and correctness? Significant variation across runs is a signal that the workflow is fragile, and that small changes to inputs or context can produce unpredictably different outcomes.

4. Factual accuracy and groundedness: Are the agent's outputs grounded in the information it retrieved and the tools it used, rather than in hallucinated or invented content? Detecting when an agent is producing responses that are not supported by evidence is one of the most important things testing can catch, and one of the hardest to evaluate at scale.

5. Safety and boundary compliance: Does the system stay within its defined operational scope? Does it handle sensitive data appropriately? Does it escalate to a human when it should, rather than proceeding autonomously into territory it was not designed for?

6. Behavior under adversarial conditions: How does the system respond to ambiguous, malformed, or deliberately adversarial inputs? Testing what happens at the edges and in failure modes, not just in the clean cases, is what distinguishes systems that are ready for production from systems that have only been tested in controlled conditions.

Testing as a continuous practice

One of the most important shifts in thinking about agent testing is moving from treating it as a pre-deployment gate to treating it as an ongoing practice. Agent systems are not static. Prompts change. Models are updated. Knowledge sources evolve. Tool interfaces shift. Any of these changes can affect system behavior in ways that are not obvious until the system is running in production.

This means the testing infrastructure needs to run continuously alongside the system, not just before it goes live. Evaluation pipelines that capture real usage, measure quality across the dimensions above, and surface regressions before users notice them are as much a part of production infrastructure as the agent system itself.

Testing is also the mechanism by which teams build justified confidence in their systems. Not confidence that the system will never produce an unexpected output, which is not achievable for non-deterministic systems, but confidence that the system behaves reliably enough, safely enough, and consistently enough to be trusted in the context where it is deployed. That confidence has to be earned through evidence, not assumed.

In later courses, you will build and test multi-agent systems using Neuro San, Cognizant AI Lab's open-source framework. Neuro San includes a testing framework specifically designed for the properties covered in this lesson: measuring consistency across runs, evaluating whether agent outputs are grounded in their source material, and enabling agents to test other agents through controlled multi-turn interactions. The concepts introduced here are the foundation for that work.