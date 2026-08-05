Module 5 Overview:
Building an agent system that works in a demo is one thing. Building one that works safely and reliably in production is another problem entirely. As agents become more autonomous and more deeply connected to real enterprise systems, the design decisions you make around security, data handling, observability, and testing start to have real consequences.
In an HFS Research report, they found that 22% of enterprises running multi-agent systems encountered emergent behaviors they did not anticipate, 21% experienced cascading failures where one broken agent took down others, and 18% discovered auditability gaps where thousands of decisions had been made with no interpretable lineage. These are not edge cases. They are the predictable result of deploying capable systems without the right foundations underneath them.
This module is about building those foundations. The concepts here are not abstract principles. They are practical design decisions that determine whether an agent system you build is trustworthy enough to run in production.
In this module, you’ll learn:
- What responsible AI means and why it applies directly to agent systems
- How to handle sensitive and personal data safely in agentic workflows
- What observability means in the context of agents and why it is essential in production
- How to think about security threats specific to agentic systems
- How to approach testing in systems where behavior is not fully deterministic
By the end of this module, you will have a clear understanding of what goes into building responsible agentic systems that are safe for production.
Estimated time length: 30 minutes