These terms come up constantly in conversations about AI, often used interchangeably. That creates real confusion, especially when you are trying to decide what to build, evaluate a vendor's claims, or explain a system to a stakeholder. They are related concepts, but they describe different things. Getting them straight is practically useful.

The clearest way to understand the relationship is to think of them as layers that build on each other, not as competing alternatives.

What is generative AI

Generative AI is AI that creates content in response to a prompt. It is built on large language models trained on large datasets, and it excels at producing text, images, code, summaries, and other outputs that are contextually relevant and fluent. You give it an input and it generates an output. That exchange is largely self-contained: each interaction starts fresh, and what happens after the model responds is entirely up to the person who received it.

Generative AI is a powerful tool for content creation, ideation, drafting, and analysis. What it does not do is act on its own. It waits to be prompted, produces an output, and stops.

→ Generative AI vs agentic AI

Agentic AI is a subset of generative AI, meaning it is built on the same underlying language model technology, but it goes significantly further. Rather than using the LLM to generate a response, agentic AI uses it as a brain to orchestrate and execute a series of actions through tools, in pursuit of a higher-level goal.

Generative AI could be used to create a marketing campaign. Agentic AI could then deploy that campaign, track its performance across channels, identify what is working and what is not, and automatically adjust the strategy based on results. In this way, agentic AI can use generative AI as one of its tools. The relationship is not either-or. It is sequential.

What is an AI agent

An AI agent is a single, autonomous unit designed to accomplish a specific task. Think of AI agents as individual tools in a toolbox. Each one is specialized and capable within its defined scope: one domain, one type of task, or one part of a larger workflow. An agent that retrieves documents before generating a response is an AI agent. An agent that monitors and routes support tickets is an AI agent.

→ AI agent vs agentic AI

AI agents are the building blocks of agentic AI. Agentic AI is the coordinated use of those building blocks to accomplish something larger. While an individual agent focuses on a specific task, agentic AI employs and orchestrates agents to handle complex, multi-step workflows and achieve broader objectives. The agent is a component. Agentic AI is the system.

What is a multi-agent system

A multi-agent system coordinates multiple individual agents to complete a broader workflow that no single agent could handle efficiently on its own. Each agent has a specialized role. An orchestrator distributes work, tracks progress, and ensures the outputs of one agent feed correctly into the next.

Multi-agent systems are a structural choice within the agentic AI paradigm. When the problem is too large, too complex, or too domain-specific for one agent, you distribute the work across several. This is how agentic capabilities scale to real enterprise problems.

→ Multi-agent system vs agentic AI

Multi-agent systems are an architectural pattern within the agentic AI paradigm, not a separate concept. Agentic AI can be implemented with a single agent or with many. Multi-agent architecture is the right structural choice when the problem requires parallelism, specialization across multiple domains, or scale that one agent cannot provide. It does not make a system more agentic. It makes it more capable.