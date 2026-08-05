Module 3 Overview:
You have learned what agents are, the different types they come in, and how multi-agent systems coordinate to tackle complex problems. Now it is time to step back and look at the bigger picture.
Agentic AI is the term that describes all of this together. It is not a specific product or a framework. It is a paradigm: a way of building and deploying AI systems that are goal-directed, capable of planning, and able to take action with meaningful autonomy. Understanding what agentic AI means, how it works, and how it relates to the other concepts in this course is important groundwork before you start designing systems of your own.
In this module, you’ll learn:
- What agentic AI is and how to define it clearly
- How agentic AI works, including the perception, planning, action, and evaluation loop
- How agentic AI relates to generative AI, individual agents, and multi-agent systems
- The core advantages agentic AI brings to organizations
- The key challenges to be aware of when building and deploying agentic systems
By the end of this module you will have a clear and grounded understanding of what the agentic AI paradigm means and what it is capable of.
Estimated time length: 30 minutes