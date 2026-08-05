1. The 'frontman' agent – or orchestrator agent– receives the request

Every multi-agent system needs an entry point. The agent that plays this role is often called the frontman, the user-facing agent, or the orchestrator depending on the system. Whatever the name, the function is the same: it receives the incoming request, interprets what is actually being asked, and structures that into something the rest of the system can act on.

This step matters more than it might seem. The frontman is doing perception work on behalf of the whole system. A raw request from a user is usually underspecified. The frontman agent resolves ambiguity, identifies what information is present and what is missing, and produces a structured representation of the goal that downstream agents can work with. If this stage goes wrong, everything that follows is working from a flawed foundation.

2. The frontman agent decomposes the task and assigns work

Once the frontman agent understands the goal, it breaks it into subtasks and assigns each one to the right subagent. This decomposition step is where the design of the system starts to matter. The frontman agent needs to know which agents are available, what each one is capable of, and how to describe each task clearly enough that the subagent can execute it without needing further guidance mid-task.

That last point is critical in practice. Without clear task descriptions, subagents duplicate work, leave gaps, or go off in the wrong direction. Each subagent needs a clear objective, an expected output format, guidance on which tools and data sources to use, and defined boundaries around its scope. The more precisely the lead agent can articulate what it needs, the more useful the results that come back.

Importantly, the subtasks the frontman agent creates do not need to be sequential. In well-designed systems, multiple subagents can be spawned at the same time to work on different parts of the problem simultaneously. This is one of the primary reasons multi-agent systems outperform single agents on complex tasks: work that would take one agent a long time to complete sequentially gets distributed across many agents running in parallel.

3. Subagents work in parallel and return results

With tasks assigned, specialized subagents get to work. Each one operates within its defined scope, using the tools and data sources relevant to its area of expertise. Because each subagent is specialized, it is not trying to handle everything. It handles what it was built for, and nothing else.

This specialization is what makes the system efficient. In a research workflow, for example, one subagent might be searching technical documentation while another analyzes financial data while a third synthesizes recent news. All three work simultaneously, each going deep within its own domain rather than broad across all of them.

It is also worth noting that not every subagent gets involved in every task. When a request comes in that falls outside a subagent's area of responsibility, it might go "this has nothing to do with me" and effectively passes. The work flows only to the agents whose specialization is relevant to the task at hand. This keeps the system clean and prevents agents from doing work they are not equipped to do well.

When subagents finish, they return their outputs to the lead agent, which then determines what to do with everything that came back.

4. The frontman agent synthesizes and decides what comes next

Once the subagents have completed their work, the lead agent brings everything together. It reviews what came back, checks whether the outputs are consistent and sufficient, and synthesizes them into a single coherent result that addresses the original request. This is where the distributed work of many specialized agents becomes one unified answer that gets returned to the user.

The lead agent does not just pass along a pile of subagent outputs. It compiles and organizes the results into a finished response, the same way a project lead would take work from their team and turn it into something ready to deliver.

If the outputs are incomplete or inconsistent, the lead agent can route work back through the appropriate agents for another pass, reassign a task with more precise instructions, or determine that a human needs to step in. This iterative quality check is what allows multi-agent systems to handle genuinely complex problems. A single pass is not always enough, and a well-designed system accounts for that rather than treating every first attempt as final.

In quality-sensitive workflows, some systems add a dedicated evaluation step before final synthesis, where a separate agent reviews subagent outputs against defined criteria before anything gets combined. This pattern is well-established in production multi-agent systems. It is not universal, but for workflows where an error in one subagent's output could quietly corrupt the final result, it is the right call.

Up next: Now that you have a better understanding of how a multi-agent system works, let's take a closer look at where to multi-agent systems