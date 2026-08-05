Module Overview:
Welcome to the second module in the Agent Foundations series, where we’ll be diving into the concept of multi-agent systems.
Single-agent systems already move beyond traditional chatbots, unlocking capabilities that were previously not possible. But what happens when multiple agents begin coordinating with one another? Multi-agent systems take this a step further by distributing intelligence across many cooperating agents, rather than relying on a single model to solve everything.
In this module, you’ll learn:
What defines a multi-agent system
Core capabilities of multi-agent systems
The key differences between single-agent and multi-agent systems
How agent roles and responsibilities are defined in multi-agent systems
The basics of coordination in multi-agent systems
By the end of this module, you should have a clear understanding of what multi-agent systems are, how they differ from single-agent systems, and the new capabilities they unlock.
Estimated time length: 30 minutes