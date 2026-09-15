Module 1 Overview:
Welcome to the first module in the Agent Foundations learning track, where we'll be diving into the fundamentals of AI agents.
Before building or designing agent systems, it's important to understand what an agent is, how it works, and how it differs from other AI systems like chatbots or traditional automation.
In this module, you'll learn:
- What defines an AI agent
- How they differ from chatbots and automation
- The key components that enable autonomy
- Why agents are becoming important across industries
- Common real-world use cases
By the end of this module, you should have a clear understanding of what AI agents are and the role they play in modern AI systems. And when you're done, you'll have a chance to check your understanding with a short quiz at the end.
Estimated time length: 35 minutes