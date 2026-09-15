Think of these less as layers and more as a loop. Perception feeds planning. Planning drives tool use. Memory holds the context together. When they work well together, the agent can handle complex, dynamic work independently. When one is missing or poorly designed, the whole system feels it.

Perception and input handling

Every agent starts by taking in information. That might be a user instruction, data pulled from an API, a document, a system log, or output from another agent. Before any decision can be made, the agent needs to interpret that information and structure it in a way the rest of the system can use.

This step involves parsing inputs, pulling out the relevant signals, filtering noise, and organizing data so downstream components can act on it. It sounds simple. It is not. If perception is weak, the agent is essentially making decisions in the dark. Good reasoning on top of bad inputs still produces bad outcomes.

The mental model that matters here: perception is not just about receiving data. It is about making sure the agent is working with the right information from the start.

Planning and reasoning

Planning is what turns a goal into something a system can actually execute, step by step.

In most agent systems, this is handled by a coordinating agent, often called an orchestrator or frontman agent. It takes the goal, figures out what needs to happen, and breaks the work into structured steps. It identifies what order things need to happen in, what depends on what, and when it needs to stop and gather more information before proceeding.

Here is what that looks like in practice. If the goal is to produce a competitive analysis report, the orchestrator might plan it as: identify the relevant competitors, retrieve data on each, analyze the patterns, generate the content, and validate the output before returning it. Each step is informed by the one before it.

Tool use and external integrations

An agent without tools can think, but it cannot act. It can describe what steps to take to update a record, but it cannot update the record. It can explain how to send an alert, but it cannot send it. The reasoning is there. The ability to actually do anything is not.

Tools are what close that gap. Through APIs, databases, and system integrations, agents can retrieve live data, write to records, trigger workflows, send messages, run calculations, and interact with external services. This is one of the most important distinctions from a standard language model. A model generates text. An agent with tools takes action in real systems.

How well those tools are defined matters as much as having them. Vague, overlapping, or poorly scoped tools lead to unpredictable behavior. Well-defined tools, with clear inputs, outputs, and boundaries, make agent behavior predictable and controllable.

Memory and state management

To complete multi-step tasks, agents need to maintain context across time.

Memory allows an agent to keep track of what has already happened, what information has been gathered, and what remains to be done. This is especially important in workflows that span multiple steps or involve multiple agents.