Join us at the premier venue on Broadway, Ole Red Music Hall, owned by Blake Shelton. Experience the best in live music, food, drinks, and stunning views of the iconic Nashville strip. At this exclusive reception, you will enjoy:

A complimentary full bar

A standing-style dinner with passed heavy hors d’oeuvres

Raise a glass with us, and if you’re feeling adventurous, take the stage with the band. For those who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere, our private lounge offers ample space to mingle, complete with access to two outdoor patios.

Please note, this is a limited-capacity event. Attendance is not guaranteed without a confirmed reservation.