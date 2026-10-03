We describe a system, Sentient Aware, that allows a user to interactively navigate through a catalog by viewing and clicking on images of products. When a user clicks on a product, she receives a new set of products to browse that is enriched for products that are similar to the clicked product. This continues, allowing the user to define an increasingly refined set of products, solely by expressing preferences between images of products. We describe the design of Sentient Aware, including its rationale, and some experiments. We also discuss limitations of our model of the problem, and potential alternatives.