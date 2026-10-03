We introduce a cross-validation algorithm called nPool that can be applied in a distributed fashion. Unlike classic k-fold cross-validation, the data segments are mutually exclusive, and training takes place only on one segment. This system is well suited to run in concert with the EC-Star distributed Evolutionary system, cross-validating solution candidates during a run. The system is tested with different numbers of validation segments using a real-world problem of classifying ICU blood-pressure time series.