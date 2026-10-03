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Publication
The Power of Localization for Efficiently Learning Linear Separators with Noise
Pranjal Awasthi, Maria Florina Balcan, and Philip M. Long | 2017
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Abstract
We introduce a new approach for designing computationally efficient learning algorithms that are tolerant to noise, and demonstrate its effectiveness by designing algorithms with improved noise tolerance guarantees for learning linear separators.
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