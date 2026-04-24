It is sometimes difficult to evaluate progress in Generative AI, that is, image generation and large language models. This may be because they represent a paradigm shift in AI, and the traditional ways of developing, evaluating, understanding, and deploying AI systems no longer apply. Instead, we need to develop new such approaches, possibly by extending those currently in use in cognitive neuroscience and psychology. In this manner, a new AI paradigm can be created, providing a significant leap in AI research and practice.