Earlier this year, OpenAI released their GPTs framework, allowing users to set up Large Language Model (LLM)-based personas, orchestrate them into a workflow and even offering their AI apps within an app store. This is the latest, and maybe the easiest to set up, in a string of agent-based LLM orchestration platforms in the past year, harkening a new age of agent-based engineering. But, like most breakthroughs, this one is also rooted in many years of research, and the reason the world is paying attention to it now is that, thanks to Generative AI and Large Language Models, we finally have artificial agents that are useful enough to scale to more serious problems.