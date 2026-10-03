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Abstract

We describe a new Genetic Programming systemnamed EC-Star. It is supported by an open infrastructure, commercial-volunteer-client parallelization framework. The framework enables robust and massive-scale evolution and motivates the hub and spoke network topology of EC-Star’s distributed GP model. In this model an Evolution Coordinator occupies the hub and an Evolutionary Engine occupies each spoke. The Evolution Coordinator uses a layered framework to dispatch high performing, partially evaluated candidate solutions for additional fitness-case exposure, genetic mixing, and evolution to its Evolutionary Engines. It operates asynchronously with each Evolutionary Engine and never blocks waiting for results from an Evolutionary Engine.

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