We describe a new Genetic Programming systemnamed EC-Star. It is supported by an open infrastructure, commercial-volunteer-client parallelization framework. The framework enables robust and massive-scale evolution and motivates the hub and spoke network topology of EC-Star’s distributed GP model. In this model an Evolution Coordinator occupies the hub and an Evolutionary Engine occupies each spoke. The Evolution Coordinator uses a layered framework to dispatch high performing, partially evaluated candidate solutions for additional fitness-case exposure, genetic mixing, and evolution to its Evolutionary Engines. It operates asynchronously with each Evolutionary Engine and never blocks waiting for results from an Evolutionary Engine.