Experience & Background

Amir Banifatemi is the Chief Responsible AI Officer at Cognizant, where he leads the company's efforts to ensure its AI technologies, services, and capabilities meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and responsible innovation. He oversees the development and governance of Cognizant’s responsible AI initiatives, promoting trust, transparency, and human-centric AI deployment across industries.



Prior to Cognizant, Amir was the Chief Innovation Officer at XPRIZE, where he launched and managed global competitions that accelerated AI’s application for societal benefit. He also initiated the AI for Good movement and partnered with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to establish the annual AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, aligning AI innovation with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



Amir’s career spans more than 25 years of leadership in technology-driven ventures and market creation. He has held executive positions at leading organizations including the European Space Agency, Airbus, AP-HP (Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris), and the European Commission, and has managed venture capital funds focused on emerging technologies. He holds degrees in Electrical Engineering, an MBA, and a Doctorate in System Design and Cognitive Sciences.

Areas of Expertise