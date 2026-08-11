Agentic AI has moved from experiment to deployment faster than almost any enterprise technology in recent memory. Organizations that were running their first proofs of concept a year ago now have agents working inside claims processing, investment research, and software delivery, and the sharp rise in token consumption over recent months suggests the trend is accelerating rather than settling. Alongside that momentum, though, a second and less encouraging pattern has become just as consistent. Pilots multiply, demos dazzle, and production deployments stall.

The instinct in most organizations is to blame the model and wait for the next one. That instinct is usually wrong, and correcting it is what our new book is about.

I am excited to share that The Agentic Enterprise: A Leader's Guide to Orchestrating, Governing, and Scaling AI Agent Systems, written with my longtime friend and business partner Antoine Blondeau, is published by O'Reilly and available now.

Antoine and I have been working together for more than 25 years, since the days of the natural language agents we built at Dejima that eventually found their way into Siri, and there is something satisfying about writing this particular book together after all that time. It is the book we would have wanted when we started, bringing together what we have learned about designing, governing, and scaling multi-agent systems inside real businesses. We wrote it for the boards and executives weighing these decisions, and just as much for the architects, developers, and workflow owners who have to turn them into working systems.

When an agentic system fails to reach production, the cause is rarely the model

The failures we see most often are architectural, organizational, or a matter of accountability that nobody assigned to anyone in particular. Agents proliferate across teams, each department builds on a different stack, dependencies quietly accumulate on a single model provider, and the system that looked elegant in a demo becomes something no one is willing to put in front of a regulator. A more capable foundation model does not fix any of this. Neither does a governance policy written after the system is already built, because by then the decisions that matter have been made. How you structure your agents is what determines what you can audit, what you can secure, what you can replace later, and what you can explain when someone asks.

Underneath this sits an argument that shapes everything else in the book. In the 1970s and 1980s, AI researchers tried to build one generally intelligent entity and failed, partly for want of compute and data, partly because the algorithms were not up to it. In the mid-1990s, the field simplified the problem by simplifying the world in which intelligence had to operate, which is how agent-based AI took center stage and how some of us came to propose agent-oriented software engineering as a successor to the object-oriented movement. Then came deep learning, then transformers, then large language models, and with them the reasonable-sounding assumption that scale would eventually deliver the general intelligence the first attempt could not. Our position, argued at length in the book, is that a single very capable LLM cannot be generally intelligent unless it is itself designed as a multi-agent system. AI has come full circle.

The practical version of that argument matters more than the philosophical one. LLMs have real limits on context and on tool use, and those limits are structural rather than temporary. As the number of tools available to one agent grows, the model has to understand what each tool does and also decide when to use it, so eventually it will pick the wrong one, call them in the wrong order, or garble the syntax of the call. Nobody hands a single engineer the job of writing an entire CRM system. Distributing responsibilities across specialized agents is not a workaround for weak models – it is how you get consistent behavior out of strong ones, and it brings secondary benefits that are easy to overlook. You can safeguard an agent by pairing it with a safeguard agent rather than asking it to be careful, and you can run smaller and cheaper models wherever the responsibility is narrow, including models hosted locally when the data is sensitive.

We are not the only ones who see it this way. Two early readers, whose own work has shaped much of this field, were generous enough to share their thoughts on the book.