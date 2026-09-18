Building More Reliable Multi-Agent Systems with Semantic Uncertainty

Multi-agent systems are increasingly capable of tackling complex tasks by dividing work among specialized agents, calling tools, exchanging information, and coordinating reasoning across multiple steps. But this added complexity creates a fundamental reliability challenge. An agent can hallucinate a fact, reason inconsistently, misinterpret a task, or produce an unreliable intermediate answer.

In a multi-agent system, that error does not necessarily remain isolated. One agent’s response can become a false premise that other agents accept, build upon, and use to make subsequent decisions. An incorrect fact retrieved early in a workflow could shape the analysis that follows, influence which tool another agent calls, and ultimately affect the system’s final answer or action. By then, the original failure may be difficult to identify because each later step can appear reasonable based on the flawed information it received.

Recent research suggests that greater AI capability alone is not solving this problem. Princeton University’s AI Agent Reliability research evaluates 15 agents across multiple dimensions of reliability and finds that, despite significant improvements in accuracy over the past two years, there has been barely any improvement in reliability – even among newer models. Another 2026 study, AgentHallu, examined hundreds of agent trajectories across seven agent frameworks and five domains to determine how well models could trace hallucinations back to the step where they originated. Even the best-performing model correctly localized the responsible step only 41.1% of the time, falling to 11.6% for tool-use hallucinations.

Together, these findings highlight a challenge that final-answer accuracy alone cannot capture. A multi-agent system also needs a way to recognize when an intermediate response may be unreliable and act before other agents begin building on it. Without that capability, an error can continue moving through the network even when the final stages of reasoning appear coherent.

Our latest paper, Semantic Uncertainty-Guided Orchestration in Hierarchical Multi-Agent Systems, explores how a system might do exactly that. Researchers from The University of Texas at Austin, AT&T, and Cognizant AI Lab introduce HASSUM – Hierarchical Agent System with Semantic Uncertainty Metrics, a framework that turns semantic uncertainty from a measure of an agent’s response into a signal that actively guides orchestration.

When an intermediate response appears uncertain, HASSUM can prompt the system to pause before passing it forward and determine whether to reprompt the agent, consult another specialist, or continue deliberating.

The work marks an important transition from measuring uncertainty in individual LLM outputs to using it to help multi-agent systems intervene before a questionable response becomes the basis for everything that follows.

From measuring uncertainty to acting on it

This research builds on our earlier work called Semantic Density, which addressed a fundamental challenge with large language models: how can we tell how confident an LLM is in the answer it produces? LLMs can generate responses that sound equally convincing even when their underlying certainty varies significantly.

Semantic Density helps quantify that uncertainty by generating multiple responses to the same prompt and measuring how closely their meanings cluster in semantic space. When responses converge around a similar meaning, density is higher. When they diverge, density falls, signaling that the answer may warrant greater scrutiny. We later made this process visible through an interactive Semantic Density demo.

HASSUM takes the next step by turning semantic uncertainty into an orchestration signal. When one agent’s output becomes another agent’s input, the system can use that signal to decide whether the response should move forward or receive additional scrutiny first. The research therefore moves Semantic Density from a method for understanding when an LLM may be uncertain to a mechanism that can help a multi-agent system decide what to do about it.

How HASSUM helps multi-agent systems respond to uncertainty

HASSUM is designed around a straightforward idea: before a multi-agent system accepts an agent’s response and continues its reasoning, it should have a way to assess how reliable that response appears to be. If confidence is high, the workflow can continue. If uncertainty is high, the system can intervene.

To test this approach, the researchers implemented HASSUM on top of HASHIRU, a hierarchical multi-agent system. HASHIRU uses a central orchestrator, called the CEO agent, to coordinate a group of specialized worker agents. The CEO determines how to approach a query, divides it into subtasks when necessary, delegates work to the appropriate agents or tools, and combines their responses into a final answer.

HASSUM adds an uncertainty checkpoint to that process. Before the CEO accepts a worker’s response, the system generates four additional samples and evaluates them using two complementary measures: semantic density and semantic entropy.

Semantic density assesses how tightly the responses cluster in semantic space, helping identify vagueness or imprecision. Semantic entropy assesses whether the responses agree on the same underlying meaning or reach competing conclusions. Together, the metrics provide two different views of whether an agent’s response is stable enough to move forward.

The system then uses those signals to make an orchestration decision. In the experiments, responses that met both confidence thresholds were accepted. If either metric indicated uncertainty, the CEO could revise the prompt, delegate the task to a different worker, consult multiple workers, or continue deliberating before reevaluating the response.

In other words, HASSUM creates a feedback loop: delegate, evaluate, intervene when needed, and reevaluate before moving forward. It does not retrain or modify the underlying language models. Instead, it changes the orchestration around them, giving the multi-agent system a way to decide when an intermediate answer deserves additional scrutiny.