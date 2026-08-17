One of the open questions hanging over the current wave of AI agents is whether they can actually produce something new, or whether they are simply very good at repackaging things that already exist somewhere in their training data. It is a difficult question to settle in most real-world settings, because most real-world outputs, a report, a piece of code, a strategy memo, do not come with a way to prove they are correct. This case is different, and that is what makes it worth a closer look.

The task itself sits inside a corner of mathematics called circle packing: given a square and a fixed number of circles, arrange the circles so none overlap or cross the boundary, and make the combined size of all their radii as large as possible. It sounds narrow, and it is, but that narrowness turns out to be exactly what makes it a useful way to test an AI agent, for reasons worth walking through below.

Against that backdrop, a Cognizant AI Lab experiment led by Principal Research Scientist Jason Liang produced a result worth explaining in full. An AI coding agent built on Anthropic's Claude was given a benchmark to test against and told to write and rewrite its own solver, with no algorithm handed to it and no person guiding its approach. Working through repeated cycles of trial, testing, and revision, it arrived at a new arrangement of 27 circles that broke a record which had gone unchallenged for more than a decade. The arrangement is not a guess dressed up to look convincing. It is a set of coordinates that a separate, independently written program can check and confirm as valid in a fraction of a second, which means the claim does not rest on trusting the AI that produced it.

That alone would be a good story. What makes it a more useful one is what the team found when they looked at how much it cost to get there, and at what point in the process the winning idea actually showed up. The answer reshapes a common assumption about where AI capability comes from, and where it is worth spending more to get it.

What Circle Packing Is, and Why It Has Become an AI Benchmark

The rules are simple to state in full. Take a square, fit a fixed number of circles inside it of any size, make sure none overlap and none extend past the edge, and maximize the total of all their radii. There is no ambiguity in this and no partial credit: an arrangement either satisfies every constraint or it does not, and a proposed total either beats the current best or it does not.

That rigidity is exactly why circle packing has become a useful benchmark for AI systems that write their own code. Someone has to keep score, and for circle packing that role belongs to Packomania, a reference site maintained for decades by Dr. Eckard Specht that tracks the best arrangement anyone has ever submitted for every number of circles, the way a record book tracks the fastest verified time in a given event. Beating an entry on that table means beating the best arrangement anyone has ever submitted, not just the ones a particular research team happened to know about. That is what has made Packomania a public benchmark for AI systems that write their own code, used as a showcase by Google DeepMind's AlphaEvolve and Sakana AI's ShinkaEvolve.

The Record: A Small Numerical Gain With an Outsized Amount of Context Behind It

For the 27-circle case, our AI agent found an arrangement with a sum of radii of 2.685978684198. The previous record was 2.685350025228, set by D. W. Cantrell on the sci.math forum. The improvement, 0.000628658970, is about 0.023 percent.

That margin is easy to dismiss until you consider how long it had gone unmoved. The previous record had stood since 2011 and had not been bettered since. Packomania has now accepted the new arrangement as the listed record, crediting Jason Liang, and noted its "remarkable D1 symmetry," meaning the arrangement is a mirror image of itself across a diagonal. Comparing the two side by side shows exactly where the gain came from: where the old arrangement used two matched circles straddling that diagonal, the new one replaces them with a single larger circle placed directly on it.