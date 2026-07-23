Self-Improving Agent Networks Without Fine-Tuning: Getting Better at a Task Without Changing a Single Weight

Figure 4. The Watcher network. The Watcher network monitors progress during an episode, evaluates reward trajectories, proposes course corrections, and terminates episodes that are unlikely to surpass the current champion.

Separating these responsibilities prevents any single network from becoming both decision maker and evaluator. Instead, strategy formation becomes an iterative process of proposal, critique, and refinement.

The three networks communicate exclusively through deterministic files rather than conversation history, making every learning decision reproducible and fully inspectable.

The Strategy Playbook: Persistent Memory

Proposing plausible ideas is the easy part; the real work is making sure a good episode's gains survive a bad one. Everything so far happens within an episode. What happens between episodes is what actually compounds, and it comes down to three moves: keep what's proven, cut what's hopeless before it costs much, and always start the next episode from the best the system has ever managed.

Everything an agent knows for its own slice of the game lives in its strategy playbook: a plain-text file it reads at the top of every turn, one for each specialist and one for the coordinator. Each playbook has three parts.

1. The fixed reference

The first part is the game's documentation and economics tables for that vertical: the cost, benefits, and rules of every action the agent can take. The rides table, for example, lists each ride and tier with its build cost, capacity, ticket cap, guest happiness and how long it takes to pay for itself. It comes straight from the MAPs documentation and never changes from episode to episode. The agents read it each day so they never have to guess or estimate the figures a decision depends on, and it is the same reference FinanceGate computes against, so the model's judgment and the code's arithmetic work from one source of truth.

2. The learned strategy

The second part is the strategy the system has worked out for that vertical, both what it has already proven and what it is currently testing. Proven rules are the ones confirmed in earlier episodes, like when a ride is worth upgrading a tier, or which shop to place first. They begin from a hand-written baseline, a read-only seed, and grow only as new rules are confirmed, each tagged with the episode it came from. They are read every turn and take priority over hunches.

Proposed strategies enter as a trial. The planner proposes up to three candidate strategies per episode, and because a profitable episode never tells you which of them earned the money (and a single good result might just be luck), each is written as a falsifiable hypothesis in three parts:

A rule: a general instruction the agents follow, not a one-off observation. A success condition: a specific metric, a direction, and a window of days to check it over, long enough that one lucky or unlucky day can't fake the result. A failure condition: the exact result that would prove the rule wrong.

A trial steers real decisions for the full 100-day episode, then at close-out it is judged against the deterministic log, never the model's own account, and by a different network than the one that made the calls: the planner network grades, not the player network. The verdict is one of three:

Confirmed → written into the proven rules above.

Falsified → dropped, and logged so it is never proposed again.

Inconclusive → carried forward untouched, for another trial.

Every rule tried and every verdict is kept in an append-only trial ledger that is never wiped between episodes, so a falsified idea stays dead instead of coming back as a "new" proposal three episodes later.

3. The episode's plan

The third part is the episode's marching orders, written fresh by the planner at the start of each 100-day episode and pinned at the top of every playbook: a short strategy summary (the direction for this episode, what the coordinator and each specialist should prioritize and what to avoid) and a day-phased checklist of roughly what the park should look like by day 10, 30, 60, and on. The player re-reads it every turn so it never loses the thread. It runs strictly forward: the plan is set at the start and does not change mid-episode.

Across episodes, though, the best plan is never thrown away. Every episode's plan is snapshotted to disk, and an episode that finishes clean and beats the best reward on record becomes the champion: the single best plan the system has produced. That champion is where every later episode starts, and it holds until a better episode beats it, so the progress a good episode makes is never lost.

The watcher guards the other direction. Alongside the micro-trials it logs mid-episode, it keeps judging how well an episode is going. A hopeless one just burns tokens and time on something that cannot reach the reward we want. And letting it run to the end can drag down the episodes that follow, throwing away hard-won progress over one or two bad strategies. So it grades the episode every ten days as on-track, underperforming, or doomed: in the first 50 days a doomed verdict takes two strikes before we pull the plug; later, one doomed verdict ends the episode at once. Once an episode is confirmed doomed, the runner stops spending tokens on it and fast-forwards to the end of the 100-day episode with empty wait() moves to book the loss cheaply. It marks all of that episode's trials failed and rolls back to the previous champion. The next episode then builds forward from that champion rather than from the wreckage, all as a plain file copy, with no model in the loop.

So the learned strategy and the episode's plan hold two different kinds of memory. The learned rules are durable, hard-won facts about what works, kept across every episode. The plan is one episode's coherent, step-by-step strategy, rewritten each time. Because they are separate, a doomed episode's plan can be thrown out and rolled back to the champion without a single hard-won rule going with it.

Results: From Experience to Performance

The learning harness was designed to answer a simple question: can a fixed network of language models become better through experience without changing a single model weight?

To find out, we ran the system through seven complete MAPs episodes. Once the first episode began, everything that followed happened autonomously. The same language models, prompts, and code were used throughout every run. No prompts were rewritten, no weights were updated, and no human intervened between episodes. The only thing that changed was the knowledge the harness wrote for itself.

The result was a nearly 40× improvement, increasing from 12,121 reward in the first episode to 483,019 in the seventh. Built entirely on Neuro San, the learning harness also reached the #1 position on the MAPs AI leaderboard, outperforming every other published AI system on the benchmark. More importantly, it demonstrated that meaningful improvement could emerge without changing the underlying language models at all.