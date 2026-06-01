When you fine-tune a large language model on a new task, there's a well-documented risk lurking in the background: the model gets better at what you're training it on, but quietly starts getting worse at things it already knew how to do. Researchers call this catastrophic forgetting, or prior-task forgetting, and it has been one of the stubborn challenges in machine learning since the late 1980s.

The stakes today are considerably higher than they were then. LLMs are increasingly being deployed in production environments where they need to continuously adapt, learning new tasks, adjusting to new domains, and integrating new information over time. In those settings, a model that forgets its prior capabilities every time it learns something new is not a usable system. Solving the forgetting problem is not an academic exercise; it's a prerequisite for building AI that can keep improving after deployment without requiring a full retraining cycle every time something changes.

In our earlier research on LLM post-training using Evolution Strategies (ES), we showed that ES is a compelling, simpler alternative to reinforcement learning. Unlike RL, which requires backpropagation and significant infrastructure to manage gradients and memory, ES optimizes model parameters through stochastic perturbations in weight space using only forward passes, making it naturally parallelizable, infrastructure-light, and compatible with inference-optimized hardware. That work was well-received, but a concern followed it closely. Several subsequent papers reported that ES induces more prior-task forgetting than RL methods, raising a legitimate question about whether ES is actually suitable for real deployment settings where preserving prior capabilities matters.

In our latest research, Overcoming Forgetting in LLM Fine-Tuning with Evolution Strategies, we take a closer look at what this forgetting actually is and trace it back to its root cause in the ES optimization dynamics. Building on that understanding, we introduce Anchored Weight Decay (AWD), a minimal modification to the ES update rule that constrains the drift responsible for forgetting. The result is that continual fine-tuning with ES, without the compute overhead of RL and without the risk of degrading prior skills, is now a realistic option for production systems.

Prior-Task Forgetting in LLMs: Temporary Drift, Not Permanent Damage

The first thing that shifts when you look at the full training trajectory, rather than just measuring accuracy at the endpoint, is the story changes. In some cases, ES can degrade performance on previously learned tasks by comparing base model accuracy to final accuracy after training. What our analysis shows is that if you track prior-task accuracy throughout training, you often see something more nuanced: accuracy drops in the early iterations, then recovers, sometimes fully, by the time training completes. For example, on HellaSwag, a commonsense reasoning benchmark, we observed accuracy fall by 8 percentage points before bouncing back to near-baseline performance by the final iteration.

This distinction matters more than it might first appear. Catastrophic forgetting implies something permanent, a loss that requires retraining from scratch to undo. What we're actually observing in most cases looks far more like a transient drift through a suboptimal region of weight space during training. The model wanders, then finds its way back. That reframing changes how you think about whether ES is viable for production systems, and what intervention is actually needed to make it robust.