July 15, 2026
Neuro San Now Available on Azure Marketplace
Organizations can now deploy Cognizant's open-source agentic framework directly from Azure Marketplace, making it easier to build, test, and deploy multi-agent systems within Microsoft Azure.
One of the biggest barriers to adopting new AI technologies isn't building them. It's deploying them. Enterprise teams need solutions that fit naturally into the cloud ecosystems they already rely on, allowing them to move from evaluation to production without unnecessary infrastructure complexity.
Today, we are excited to announce that Neuro San is now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving organizations a simpler way to deploy and begin building multi-agent AI systems within Microsoft Azure.
Neuro San is an open-source framework for vibe coding, testing, and deploying multi-agent networks across any industry. Built for interoperability, it supports integration with third-party agent networks such as Agentforce and ServiceNow, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and a growing ecosystem of tools and AI providers. Making Neuro San available on Azure Marketplace extends that same flexibility beyond development, giving organizations a simpler way to deploy the platform within the Microsoft ecosystem they already use.
Bringing Neuro San to the Microsoft Ecosystem
Microsoft Azure has become the foundation for many organizations' application development, data, and AI initiatives. As enterprises continue investing in agentic AI, they increasingly expect new technologies to integrate naturally with the cloud environments where their applications, users, and operational processes already exist. Bringing Neuro San to Azure Marketplace is another step toward making enterprise adoption simpler by allowing organizations to deploy the platform within the Azure environment they already know and trust.
The Azure Marketplace offering is designed to feel native to Microsoft Azure while delivering the same Neuro San experience developers expect. Organizations can deploy Neuro San as an Azure Virtual Machine directly into their Azure subscription using familiar provisioning workflows. Rather than spending time building and configuring environments manually, teams can launch a production-ready deployment and begin building, testing, and orchestrating multi-agent AI systems more quickly.
Cloud marketplaces have become an increasingly important channel for enterprises to discover, procure, and deploy software within the cloud environments they already use. Azure Marketplace provides organizations with a trusted way to evaluate and deploy applications directly within Microsoft Azure, helping simplify adoption while allowing new technologies to fit naturally into existing cloud operations.
Why Azure Marketplace for Agentic AI
Deploying Neuro San from Azure Marketplace is about more than simplifying installation. It enables organizations to adopt the platform within their existing Azure environment, where it can operate alongside established networking, identity, security, monitoring, and governance practices. Rather than introducing another infrastructure model to manage, organizations retain control over their deployment while integrating Neuro San alongside the Azure services and enterprise applications they already use.
As organizations move beyond AI pilots and begin deploying production-scale agentic systems, reducing deployment friction becomes increasingly important. Launching Neuro San directly from Azure Marketplace allows development teams to spend less time preparing infrastructure and more time building intelligent applications, while IT teams continue using the Azure operational processes and governance models already established across the enterprise.
"Organizations want to focus on building AI solutions, not managing deployment complexity," said Praveen Tanguturi, Senior Director, Head of Cognizant AI Lab - India, Cognizant. "Making Neuro San available on Azure Marketplace helps organizations adopt agentic AI within the Microsoft environments they already trust while accelerating the path from experimentation to production."
Built for Enterprise Deployment
Delivering Neuro San on Azure Marketplace required more than packaging an application for distribution. The marketplace image was purpose-built for Microsoft Azure and extensively validated through clean deployments before publication to help ensure organizations receive a consistent, production-ready environment from first launch.
That validation focused on the experience organizations would actually have after launching a new Azure Virtual Machine. Services were verified to initialize correctly in fresh cloud environments, deployments were tested independently of development-specific configurations, and the marketplace image was refined to align with Azure-native deployment practices. Rather than adapting a generic deployment, Neuro San was optimized specifically for Azure while maintaining the same product experience developers expect.
Security was equally important throughout the process. The marketplace image is intentionally distributed without embedded AI provider credentials. Instead, organizations configure their own API keys after deployment, maintaining complete ownership of their credentials while deciding which AI providers to connect. Because Neuro San runs entirely within an organization's Azure subscription, networking, identity, access policies, and operational governance remain under the organization's control, supporting enterprise security and compliance requirements from the outset.
Looking Ahead
As organizations continue investing in agentic AI, reducing the complexity of deployment becomes just as important as advancing the technology itself. Making Neuro San available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace helps remove that barrier by enabling organizations to build, test, and deploy multi-agent AI systems within the Microsoft ecosystem they already know and trust.
To learn more, explore the Neuro San GitHub repository, browse the documentation, or launch Neuro San directly from Azure Marketplace.