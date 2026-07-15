Neuro San Now Available on Azure Marketplace

One of the biggest barriers to adopting new AI technologies isn't building them. It's deploying them. Enterprise teams need solutions that fit naturally into the cloud ecosystems they already rely on, allowing them to move from evaluation to production without unnecessary infrastructure complexity.

Today, we are excited to announce that Neuro San is now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving organizations a simpler way to deploy and begin building multi-agent AI systems within Microsoft Azure.

Neuro San is an open-source framework for vibe coding, testing, and deploying multi-agent networks across any industry. Built for interoperability, it supports integration with third-party agent networks such as Agentforce and ServiceNow, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and a growing ecosystem of tools and AI providers. Making Neuro San available on Azure Marketplace extends that same flexibility beyond development, giving organizations a simpler way to deploy the platform within the Microsoft ecosystem they already use.

Bringing Neuro San to the Microsoft Ecosystem

Microsoft Azure has become the foundation for many organizations' application development, data, and AI initiatives. As enterprises continue investing in agentic AI, they increasingly expect new technologies to integrate naturally with the cloud environments where their applications, users, and operational processes already exist. Bringing Neuro San to Azure Marketplace is another step toward making enterprise adoption simpler by allowing organizations to deploy the platform within the Azure environment they already know and trust.

The Azure Marketplace offering is designed to feel native to Microsoft Azure while delivering the same Neuro San experience developers expect. Organizations can deploy Neuro San as an Azure Virtual Machine directly into their Azure subscription using familiar provisioning workflows. Rather than spending time building and configuring environments manually, teams can launch a production-ready deployment and begin building, testing, and orchestrating multi-agent AI systems more quickly.