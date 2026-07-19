July 20, 2026
Neuro San Is Now Available on AWS Marketplace
From GitHub to AWS Marketplace, organizations now have another way to adopt Cognizant's open-source agentic framework for building multi-agent AI systems.
Today, we're excited to announce that Neuro® San is now available on AWS Marketplace, giving organizations a new way to deploy Cognizant's open-source agentic framework within Amazon Web Services.
For many development teams, AWS Marketplace has become a familiar way to discover, procure, and launch software directly into their existing AWS environments. With the new Neuro San offering, organizations can deploy a preconfigured Amazon Machine Image (AMI), add their preferred AI provider credentials, and begin building multi-agent applications without first assembling the underlying environment.
This new deployment option complements Neuro San's open-source foundation by giving organizations another way to adopt the framework. Teams can continue exploring and extending Neuro San through GitHub or launch a production-ready environment directly from AWS Marketplace, depending on how they prefer to get started.
A New Path from GitHub to AWS
Neuro San is Cognizant’s open-source framework for vibe coding, testing, and deploying multi-agent networks across any industry. Designed for interoperability, it integrates with third-party agent networks, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and a growing ecosystem of tools and AI providers. This gives developers the freedom to create agentic systems that work with their existing architectures rather than forcing every application into a fixed technology stack.
Since its release as an open-source project, Neuro San has focused on giving organizations the flexibility to build agentic AI using the tools, models, and workflows that best fit their needs. The AWS Marketplace offering expands how organizations can adopt the framework, complementing its open-source foundation with a deployment option designed specifically for teams building within AWS.
Whether organizations choose to start with GitHub or launch directly from AWS Marketplace, they have access to the same open framework for building, testing, and orchestrating intelligent multi-agent applications.
Launching Neuro San on AWS
Neuro San is available through AWS Marketplace as an AMI-based offering, giving organizations a ready-to-launch environment within their own AWS account. Once deployed, teams can immediately begin creating and testing multi-agent applications using Neuro San and NSFlow without manually configuring the platform from the ground up.
Running Neuro San within an organization's own AWS environment also makes it easier to integrate agentic applications with internal APIs, enterprise data, external tools, and third-party agent networks while continuing to use the AWS infrastructure, networking, and operational practices already in place.
The marketplace image is intentionally distributed without embedded AI provider credentials. Organizations configure their own API keys after deployment and decide which AI providers best fit their requirements, maintaining complete ownership of their credentials and AI services.
Engineered for AWS
Bringing Neuro San to AWS Marketplace involved more than packaging the framework as an Amazon Machine Image. The offering was engineered specifically for AWS and validated to provide a reliable deployment experience from first launch, allowing teams to spend less time preparing infrastructure and more time building multi-agent AI applications.
“The best developer experiences remove unnecessary complexity while preserving flexibility,” said Dan Fink, Associate Vice President, Platform Engineering, Cognizant. “Making Neuro San available on AWS Marketplace gives organizations a faster path from deployment to development while maintaining the interoperability, control, and cloud-native experience teams expect when building multi-agent AI systems.”
Because Neuro San runs entirely within an organization's AWS account, teams retain control over their cloud infrastructure, networking, identity, access policies, and operational governance. The result is a deployment model that fits naturally into existing AWS environments while supporting enterprise security requirements from day one.
Start Building on AWS
Organizations adopt open-source technologies in different ways. Some begin by exploring the source code and building from GitHub, while others prefer launching a preconfigured environment within the cloud platforms they already use. By bringing Neuro San to AWS Marketplace, Cognizant is expanding those options, giving organizations another path to begin building, testing, and deploying multi-agent AI systems on AWS.
To learn more, explore the Neuro San GitHub repository, browse the documentation, or launch Neuro San directly from AWS Marketplace.