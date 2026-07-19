Today, we're excited to announce that Neuro® San is now available on AWS Marketplace, giving organizations a new way to deploy Cognizant's open-source agentic framework within Amazon Web Services.

For many development teams, AWS Marketplace has become a familiar way to discover, procure, and launch software directly into their existing AWS environments. With the new Neuro San offering, organizations can deploy a preconfigured Amazon Machine Image (AMI), add their preferred AI provider credentials, and begin building multi-agent applications without first assembling the underlying environment.

This new deployment option complements Neuro San's open-source foundation by giving organizations another way to adopt the framework. Teams can continue exploring and extending Neuro San through GitHub or launch a production-ready environment directly from AWS Marketplace, depending on how they prefer to get started.

A New Path from GitHub to AWS

Neuro San is Cognizant’s open-source framework for vibe coding, testing, and deploying multi-agent networks across any industry. Designed for interoperability, it integrates with third-party agent networks, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and a growing ecosystem of tools and AI providers. This gives developers the freedom to create agentic systems that work with their existing architectures rather than forcing every application into a fixed technology stack.

Since its release as an open-source project, Neuro San has focused on giving organizations the flexibility to build agentic AI using the tools, models, and workflows that best fit their needs. The AWS Marketplace offering expands how organizations can adopt the framework, complementing its open-source foundation with a deployment option designed specifically for teams building within AWS.

Whether organizations choose to start with GitHub or launch directly from AWS Marketplace, they have access to the same open framework for building, testing, and orchestrating intelligent multi-agent applications.