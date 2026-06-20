Install neuro-san and Create Your First Project in Less Than 5 Minutes

Setting up a new multi-agent project in neuro-san used to mean wiring up dependencies manually, and navigating configuration files before you could run a single agent. That process worked, but it added real friction, especially for developers who just wanted to get something running and explore what neuro-san could actually do.

That has changed. Today, neuro-san-studio is available as a Python package on PyPI, making installation and project setup significantly simpler. Create a project, install the package, run a single initialization command, and you're ready to go. The ns command-line tool handles LLM provider setup, project scaffolding, and launch, reducing what was once a multi-step process to just a few minutes. From a blank terminal to a running agent network, the entire setup takes less than five minutes.

What Changed: From Git Clone to PyPI

The biggest change is how neuro-san-studio is installed and managed. Previously, getting started meant cloning the GitHub repository and maintaining the setup yourself. While functional, that approach required managing local paths, keeping repositories in sync, and working through onboarding steps that weren't optimized for first-time users.

Now, neuro-san-studio is distributed through PyPI as a standard Python package. Installation, initialization, and updates follow familiar Python development workflows, while the ns CLI handles the rest. A few things are now dramatically simpler:

No repository cloning required. Install the package, start building.

The ns init command walks you through LLM provider selection and scaffolds your project structure automatically, including your config, MCP, and registries folders.

Upgrading is a single command, just like any other Python dependency.

The developer UI (nsflow) launches with ns run, no extra setup needed.

Importing and exporting agent networks and their dependencies.

The result is a smoother onboarding experience and a setup process that feels native to modern Python development.

What You'll Need Before You Start

Just two things:

uv, a fast Python package and project manager built by Astral. If you don't have it yet, install it from docs.astral.sh/uv.

An API key for at least one LLM provider (ie. OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google Gemini). For other LLM providers, refer to the User Guide

That's it. No existing Python environment to configure, no repo to clone.

Step-by-Step Installation: From Zero to Running An Agent Network

Step 1: Create your project folder

Start by creating a new directory for your project and navigating into it: