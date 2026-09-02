Beyond the Best Guess: Why LLMs Need More Than One Right Answer

LLMs are increasingly being used for problems where finding the right answer can take more than one attempt. In math, science, coding, and other discovery tasks, a model’s first or most likely response may not be its best one. One way to improve performance is to give the model more opportunities to explore, generating multiple possible solutions and using additional test-time compute to find the right one.

The challenge is that the way we typically post-train LLMs can actually make that search less effective. Reinforcement learning (RL) improves a model by making high-reward answers more likely, which can increase the accuracy of its first response. But it can also concentrate the model around a narrower set of answers. So while the model may become better at its first guess, it has fewer alternatives to explore when given more attempts. In some cases, this effect is strong enough that an untuned base model can outperform its own RL-trained version at pass@k, which measures whether a correct answer appears among multiple sampled responses.

In our latest research, Beyond the Best Guess: Improving LLM Solution Coverage with Evolution Strategies, we explore whether we can get the accuracy gains of post-training without losing that range of possible solutions. We use Evolution Strategies (ES), a gradient-free approach that optimizes directly in model weight space rather than following gradients through sampled responses. Where RL can improve a model’s first response at the expense of the range of answers it produces, ES allows us to improve that first response while preserving more of the solutions the model may need to find the right answer over multiple attempts. Across models from 1.5B to 32B parameters and multiple math benchmarks, ES improves pass@1, or single-attempt accuracy, while maintaining broader solution coverage as more responses are generated.

This becomes increasingly important as more AI systems use additional inference compute to search for better answers. Repeated sampling, self-consistency, tree search, and agentic systems can only explore solutions the underlying model is still capable of generating. If post-training has narrowed that space too much, spending more compute cannot bring those solutions back. For discovery problems, where the useful answer may be an unlikely one, our research suggests ES can make the model’s first answer better without closing off as many of the other paths it may need to find the right one.

Reinforcement Learning Improves the Best Guess at the Expense of Solution Coverage

To understand why this tradeoff emerges, it helps to look at what RL is actually optimizing. Methods such as Group Relative Policy Optimization (GRPO) reinforce high-reward responses by increasing their probability. This is highly effective when the goal is to improve the answer a model is most likely to produce. But repeatedly concentrating probability on successful responses can also narrow the model’s output distribution, pushing lower-probability alternatives further out of reach.

The consequences become clearer as the model is given more attempts. At pass@1, concentrating probability around high-reward answers can work well. As k increases, however, a broader distribution becomes more valuable because each additional sample is another opportunity to surface a different solution. If post-training has removed too many of those alternatives, sampling more eventually stops buying much.

Our results show this tradeoff directly. Relative to the base model, RL increases pass@1 but loses solution coverage as more responses are sampled. ES follows a different pattern, improving pass@1 while also preserving broader coverage. Across the measured range up to k=128, ES remains above the base model, while RL can eventually fall below it.