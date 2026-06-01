How Cognizant Turned a Fragmented Intranet into a Multi-Agent System Serving 350,000 Employees

Productivity in most enterprises is quietly undermined not by a lack of AI, but by too much of it in too many places. Employees toggle between disconnected portals, search across siloed systems, and raise support tickets for tasks that should take seconds. When organizations introduce new AI agents on top of that complexity, the experience often gets worse before it gets better, because now employees have to figure out which agent to use for which task on top of everything else.

That was the challenge Cognizant faced internally. Teams across the company were adopting tools and building agents independently, and while the innovation was real, so was the fragmentation. Governance risk was growing, support burden was increasing, and the employee experience was suffering for it.

In the latest episode of The Agent Effect, Paul Jarratt speaks with Venkatesh Balaji, AVP of Enterprise Architecture, and Dan Fink, AVP of Platform Engineering, about how they chose to solve that problem by building something different entirely. Rather than managing the sprawl, they collapsed it, transforming OneCognizant into a unified multi-agent system that routes employee queries across 200-plus specialized agents through a single conversational interface, with neuro-san acting as the orchestration layer holding it all together.

Within five months of rollout, support tickets dropped by 50%, employee engagement on the platform rose 35%, and the system delivered over 10 million agent interactions with a 92% positive feedback rate.