Skip to main content Skip to footer

Smart retailers are already testing what web3 means to their business. Don’t get left behind.

Duncan Roberts and Alexis Anderson of Cognizant discuss how to leverage web3 technologies to future-proof your business, including:

  • What is web3 and how does it apply to retailers

    It’s easy to conflate the metaverse and web3, or think that without a web3 infrastructure, a platform isn’t metaverse worthy. Neither is true. While web3 technology and the metaverse do complement each other, that's not to say one can't exist without the other.

  • How web3 improves supply chain, loyalty, and experience

    Web3 can enable businesses to reimagine how customer loyalty can be instilled, such as through tokenization. For example, brands can provide rewards to the communities that form around their products and services that can grant exclusive access to events or services in the form of tokens.

  • How to get started

    Learn the right steps your business can take to build for today while preparing for tomorrow.

Watch now

FEATURED EBOOK

Beyond the coupon: How to win in the new loyalty landscape

In this ebook, we invite you to join us as we explore the evolving loyalty landscape and take inspiration from brands that are leading the way in redefining loyalty, not just for their industry, but for the category as a whole. No matter your sector, we hope these insights and best practices can help jumpstart your organization’s journey to creating an engaging, personalized, scalable loyalty program of your own.

Learn more
Action & insight

Recently published insights

How companies can strategically leverage Web3 technologies today

Amid the swirl of skepticism, we present three real, high-value use cases showing how retail organizations can use this platform to improve operations, drive loyalty, build community and enhance transparency — all in the name of fueling growth during a downturn.

Learn more
The 3 ways generative AI will redefine shopping

Discover where you’ll see the largest and most immediate impact and hear how companies are already leveraging Gen AI to increase personalization, enhance service, and drive conversions.

Learn more
Watch to see how Web3’s capabilities to deliver value and growth

Explore the transformative power of Web3 in retail as we delve into its impact on shopper experiences, loyalty programs, supply chains, and payment systems

Watch video
How can brands find success in the metaverse?

The ultimate form the metaverse will take is unknown, and its development path will certainly be inharmonious, but the exploration has already begun. By getting an early start, retailers can establish their early strategic pillars while gaining visibility into how the industry may evolve.

Learn more
The three critical actions leaders must take to ensure CX success

Success in the metaverse demands far more than aligning the right pixels for a digital billboard or linking an existing app to a new platform; it's about creating a compelling digital experience. To ensure customers have a high-quality experience and trust the digital environments created in the Metaverse, business leaders must develop new and innovative support functions.

Learn more
Four ways retailers can prep for meeting consumers in the metaverse

Here are the best practices that will have you winning the race to the metaverse – and being a leader there for years to come.

Learn more
Few companies are serious about the metaverse.

Don’t be one of them. According to our analysis, business executives are still at the shallow end of the metaverse pool, putting them at risk of missing the benefits of the virtual world.

Learn more
How to forge an emotional connection with consumers

Loyalty is up for grabs. The traditional, points-based, transactional programs of the past are no longer resonating with the modern consumer. This leaves retailers with a fundamental question: Do they need to rebuild their loyalty program to meet the needs of this new landscape—or create an experience that builds loyalty organically?

Learn more
Cracking The $800 Billion Metaverse Opportunity for brands

At the heart of the metaverse will be the meta-economy, which will impact how consumers communicate, play, shop and learn. With more customer touchpoints than any other industry, brands and retailers must understand what the metaverse is and what it means for their business.

Watch on-demand webinar

Ready to imagine your web3 strategy?

Let us help you get started.