Smart retailers are already testing what web3 means to their business. Don’t get left behind.
Duncan Roberts and Alexis Anderson of Cognizant discuss how to leverage web3 technologies to future-proof your business, including:
It’s easy to conflate the metaverse and web3, or think that without a web3 infrastructure, a platform isn’t metaverse worthy. Neither is true. While web3 technology and the metaverse do complement each other, that's not to say one can't exist without the other.
Web3 can enable businesses to reimagine how customer loyalty can be instilled, such as through tokenization. For example, brands can provide rewards to the communities that form around their products and services that can grant exclusive access to events or services in the form of tokens.