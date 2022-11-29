SAP Customer Experience
Take a holistic approach to CX and become a market leader
Many companies have a vision for a great customer experience but very few get it right. Success comes with an investment in the entire ecosystem: employees and partners, technology and processes. We commissioned Forrester Consulting to gain insight into the power of a fully-realized experience ecosystem. Because customer experience only works when it all works.
Offerings
A holistic customer experience
A CX transformation journey typically involves three phases:
- Evaluate: Define the business case
- Engage: Implement new business models
- Enhance: Maximize ROI through reliable operations, continuous improvements and process innovations
Cognizant’s award-winning digital agency capabilities, SAP expertise and global delivery methodology place CX at the core of your business and help you to harness the full capabilities of your SAP CX investment. In addition, our proprietary frameworks, accelerators and dedicated industry solutions ensure a quick time to market and holistic customer experience.
By aligning our offerings with each stage of your CX transformation journey, we add real value to your program—no matter at what stage of the transformation lifecycle you are in.
Envision and plan the CX journey
We help your business team identify effective CX transformation strategies and business models and then jointly plan the journey through a consulting-driven approach. Detailed design thinking workshops conducted in close collaboration with business stakeholders help conceptualize and prepare the overall transformation roadmap. The desired user experience then comes to life in the form of personas and user journey maps. These are enabled through the following services:
- CX maturity assessment
- Business case for CX transformation
- CX platform evaluation
- Expansion strategy—geography/line of business
- Legacy CRM to CX transformation
- Design-thinking workshops
Accelerated build and deployment
We understand that CX transformation is a key business imperative for our clients, and these programs need to be implemented rapidly to help realize the business case and enable the business to gain the early mover advantage.
Cognizant’s SAP CX Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) are designed to accelerate your CX transformation journey. We have adopted a best-practice driven approach that generates the desired business outcomes efficiently and effectively, thereby magnifying the value of your investment in the SAP CX application suite.
The CX RDS includes a rich set of plug-and-play e-business capabilities which can be coupled with pre-built industry/domain solutions to deliver digital enablement and user experience—at an enterprise scale and with an accelerated timeline. The RDS platform spans the entire lead-to-cash cycle and delivers exceptional value via the following capabilities:
- Pre-configured industry/domain solutions
- Integration with enterprise back-office systems and Qualtrics XM
- Agile and scalable B2B/B2C commerce
- Data-driven contextual marketing
- Next-gen sales enablement
- Efficient customer service management
Evolve, innovate and operate reliably
CX transformation is a journey that continues well after you have implemented the platforms and business processes. Industry disruptions coupled with innovative business models are driving changes at a rapid pace. You will achieve long-term success from your CX investment only if you are able to continue evolving and innovating your customer value proposition in an equally agile manner.
Cognizant’s CX Managed Services will manage your SAP-based CX programs and platforms, ensuring these anticipate and address evolving customer expectations. We do so with our integrated DevOps, Agile support and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) models.
Our CX Delivery Framework is a growing repository of best practices related to DevOps, Agile and CI/CD deployment models, as well as a library of reusable code, tools and point solutions. We ensure predictable platform operations with high availability, and help reduce time-to-market while delivering new business capabilities that broaden the reach of your CX investments.
With the CX Delivery Framework, you can:
- Accelerate your global shift
- Further enrich customer end user connections with an omnichannel environment
- Plan your SAP CX cloud strategy and migration
- Implement version upgrades and headless commerce
- Deploy multi-country rollouts
Fast track your CX
Cognizant expedites your customer experience transformation with tailored Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) built on SAP’s CX suite.
Commerce Cloud RDS
Our Commerce Cloud RDS creates a connected ecosystem which integrates the front-office and back-office, while providing industry-specific solutions that can enable an initial go-live in as little as 100 days. Specific components include:
- Life Sciences B2B RDS
- Retail B2C RDS
- Manufacturing B2B RDS
- “Lite” Commerce RDS
Sales Cloud RDS
Our Sales Cloud RDS empowers your sales teams to supercharge their performance and customer satisfaction with real-time availability of product, pricing and contract data in addition to 360-degree views of prospects and customers across all channels.
Customer Data Cloud RDS
Offers relevant, personalized engagements in real-time and identifies new business opportunities by unifying customer data from all digital and physical sources.
Service Cloud RDS
Ensures frictionless service integrated across all customer contact channels, from self-service portals to agents augmented with AI. Provides a 360-degree perspective on your customers.
Our partners
We establish partnerships and alliances with industry-leading organizations to deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Our key partners are:
