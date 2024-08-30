Generative AI will reshape every industry. But when?
How we arrived here
“Generative AI sits within the context of decades of research into AI. We are now entering the era where this technology will start to fundamentally transform businesses.”
1950s – 60s
1970s – Mid-90s
Mid-90s – 2000s
2010s - Present
The Advent of Deep Learning
Significant breakthroughs in neural network and generative AI model development, accomplishing previously impossible tasks, alongside surge in big-tech investment. As of Q1 2024, the Crunchbase AI startup list has grown to nearly 10,000 companies2.
1
A much larger context window
Increasing context windows are critical for many enterprise use-cases and will allow for larger, more comprehensive prompts to be passed to models. This new access to vast contextual datasets will open even more doors for AI.
2
New gen AI models, expanded AI features in enterprise software
Next-gen models are already in development, including open-source models with more flexibility and control. Expect acceleration of new entrants and innovation. Enterprise platforms are adding AI tooling that will drive further proliferation.
3
Waves of regulation and standards
World governments will adopt and adapt regulations at lagging pace as they address rapidly evolving ethical, economic and societal concerns. Organizations will formalize AI governance roles with variable risk tolerance for use cases.
4
Generative video and AR/VR renaissance
With significant advancement in AR/VR technology spearheaded by Meta, Apple and Microsoft, compelling new applications backed by gen AI will launch. With conversational user interfaces (i.e., chat, voice), new visual worlds will be seen.
5
War for talent shifts to war for innovation
As 30% of work hours4 are expected to be directly impacted by AI and resulting automation capabilities, productivity gains will be felt by all. The war for technology talent will be reshaped as a war for technology innovation as organizations differentiate with data.
Meeting the AI natives
Known strengths of generative AI
“Generative AI provides completely new capabilities to automate and augment knowledge work. It is going to turbo-charge tasks that require creativity and expertise, such as design, engineering and quality assurance”
1
Complex process automation
Core business processes that, in the past, have not been open to automation due to complexity and variability can now be managed and reshaped by AI
2
Data augmentation and completion
Gen AI systems work with data to provide first-line analysis, classification, sanitization and more, free from human error and at scale
3
Predictive analysis
Gen AI is capable of analyzing complex, structured or unstructured data to identify patterns and trends to form actionable recommendations
4
Driving efficiency and supporting knowledge work
AI makes knowledge work more efficiently by accelerating and expanding on ideation, distilling data to find insights, rapidly drafting and more
5
Real time optimization
Gen AI is capable of monitoring processes and outputs to proactively identify opportunities for improvement, prescribe and even implement changes
6
Multimedia generation
Gen AI is capable of both consumption and creation of rich media across text, audio, video and images, unlocking powerful new possibilities
Known weak points of generative AI
“Overcoming gen AI’s limitations, we are achieving very strong results in hybrid systems where generative and evolutionary AI models are combined to play to their strengths. This will be a critical foundation for successful adoption.”
How can we ensure ethical usage?
What legal implications should concern us?
How can we ensure predictable output?
How will this impact our brand or public perception?
Ingestion of market data
Gaining insights from data
Developing and validating hypotheses
Packaging and distributing
2. Software development
Microsoft Visual Studio Code, the wildly popular integrated development environment (IDE), has long-supported GitHub’s Copilot product (by some estimates automating 40%-60% of code writing5) and now also integrates ChatGPT directly into the developer interface. But the utility of generative AI during software development goes well beyond writing components. The entire software development process is set to see transformation as this technology impacts creativity, quality, productivity, compliance, utility and more.
Generate ideas
Develop concepts
Implement software
Assurance and release
Research and development
Design and prototyping
Production
Go to market
Manage channels
Nurture leads
Manage opportunities
Negotiate and close
Customer requests service
Collect information
Evaluate and recommend
Action recommendations
Recruit
Onboard
Enable
Develop
Shopping and product comparison
Purchase, returns
Loyalty
Repeat
Deploying gen AI in a responsible and effective way
Guiding principles for responsible AI development
Tactical principles for developing gen AI solutions in efficient, safe and value-oriented ways
Be robust, be safe
AI systems should perform reliably and safely. By building and deploying AI in accordance with best practices where we robustly test before deployment then monitor and improve operations regularly, we can reduce the risk of harm or unintended outcomes.
Benefit people and communities
Build a more sustainable and inclusive world through AI innovation. AI outcomes must incorporate human benefit and environmental sustainability in order to deliver impact and value to shareholders, users, customers, employees and society at large.
Protect privacy and respect boundaries
AI systems must be secure, compliant and respectful of people. Affirmative consent and a human-centered, privacy-first approach ensures sensitive data is never used unethically. A variety of auditing systems and safeguards are key within gen AI systems.
Design for transparency
AI systems should be understandable. Build trust and drive understanding through silo-breaking collaboration and rich communication across users and stakeholders, allowing them to understand AI systems and system outputs within their own, personal context.
Promote inclusivity and minimize bias
Bias exists in our data, models and our world; responsible AI systems seek to ensure AI is fair, unbiased and representative end to end and full-context. AI systems should treat people fairly and AI should be produced and reviewed by diverse teams.
Drive accountability and enable participation
People should be accountable and in control of AI systems. Clear processes and incentives for engagement create a culture where every individual is empowered to protect people, minimize risk and discover spaces of humane value.
LLMOps brings speed, support and safeguards to solution development
Transparency and automation at the heart of LLMOps
“We must build quality and control into AI solutions to manage their continuous evolution. Due to their broad capabilities and emergent behavior, management is needed across the entire lifecycle.”
Quality assurance and testing systems in a gen AI world
Practical guidance to reap the benefits of gen AI
Despite the hype around gen AI, we’re still in the early days of the AI-driven business. It’s a certainty that AI will transform every corner of our digital universe and yet we’re continuing to learn how. With new applications conceived daily and development of next-gen generative AI models underway, innovators are fast at work reshaping the future of work. Adaptability in such a rapidly changing landscape is critical.
With so much hype and a sea of noise to cut through, many organizations are asking more tactical questions. What must be navigated to move forward?
To get practical about gen AI, start with these questions. In the following pages, we’ll double-click into each as we explore a path forward.
“To get practical about gen AI, have we:”
Provisioning initial access to enterprise-grade gen AI tools
In the wake of ChatGPT’s emergence, it’s safe to say that every enterprise was abuzz with cautious excitement about the potential of this new technology.
At the individual team-member level, workers around the world began testing generative AI for their own use-cases. A recent survey from The Conference Board found that 56% of workers are using gen AI on the job, with nearly one in 10 employing the technology on a daily basis. Yet just 26% of respondents said their organization has a policy related to the use of generative AI, with another 23% reporting such a policy was under development.6
Organizations have been relatively quick to respond to these risks. Amazon, notably, found7 indication of proprietary data in public model usage and responded with a ban.
This isn’t luddite behavior, it’s just good practice. At this early stage, it’s unclear exactly how customer data, proprietary business data and other protected data is either being exposed to the operators of public LLMs or used to train the models themselves. Couple this with the simpler considerations of Privacy Policy adherence, Terms of Service, regulatory considerations and more bans are surely on the horizon.
But still, the advantages…
As new products go, any amount of friction (cost, risk, etc.) can have a chilling effect on adoption. But generative AI isn’t simply a new product; it’s a transformative technology that can change the world in striking, progressive ways.
Early adopters will have the advantage in this new world. Beyond the obvious cultural and process execution benefits of gen AI, we expect a patent boom in the coming years as organizations invent novel uses of gen AI-based tools within their business.
Preparing the business for gen AI means getting serious about near-term, safe-guarded adoption with well-integrated monitors and control of usage. Gain advantage while minimizing risk and learn as you go.
Design a path to scale successful POCs
In an August 2023 report by Bain and Company8, only 6% of surveyed health systems executives have a clear gen AI strategy in place, yet 75% believe that the technology can reshape their industries. The reasons are the same that we’ve already discussed: uncertainty, risk, lack of inside knowledge and indecision. This lull in early adoption is where the advantage lies.
Quietly building a boom
To ready themselves for the road ahead, it is imperative that organizations go beyond provisioning access to public tooling and begin developing their own inside use-cases to drive a business case, spark thinking and lay a foundation for future development. This can be done in phased, controlled and protective ways.
We suggest two complimentary approaches:
1. Establish and run pilot projects
Pilot projects build a ‘light house’ for future innovation and expansion. By establishing specific initial goals for a cross-functional pilot project team to pursue, organizations can create disruptive proofs of concept and establish an internal POV.
2. Enable and accelerate with AI innovation “labs”
We have supported multiple organizations on establishing their own innovation lab environments where governance, collaboration and technology enablement are high. These environments become particularly powerful when formed in collaboration with hyperscalers who might provide innovative organizations with access to advanced models, education and specialized tooling.
Identify opportunities to add AI to the development process
Modernize and significantly automate core business operations
By 2032, few jobs could go untouched by generative AI
Most jobs will see some change from gen AI, and over half could be greatly impacted.
Set new expectations with your suppliers
It’s every company’s job to evolve
The early big press-makers of generative AI have been the expected parties. Hyperscalers have introduced new or evolved platforms for building AI solutions within their ecosystems. Myriad ultra-specialized startups have announced compelling new solutions to old problems (e.g., Hyfe’s10 cough sound monitoring for illness diagnosis). And service providers, like us, are launching new accelerators and labs for gen AI development.
But generative AI is coming for every product, in every market. That goes well beyond the early adopters and it includes you, your competition and your suppliers.
As you seek to leverage gen AI to unlock new efficiency, differentiate experiences, maximize quality, find cost-savings and evolve the business model, don’t discount the role your suppliers will play in these improvements.
Whether a service provider, a manufacture or raw goods provider, a logistics service or any other company that plays a role in your operations, there is an advantage to engaging early in a dialogue about gen AI.
Every one of your suppliers will be at a different stage of this journey. As they navigate use-cases, seek to answer questions about risks and control and otherwise dive into gen AI, join them.
Why engage now?
