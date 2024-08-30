There’s little question that gen AI has captivated business interest since ChatGPT launched at the end of 2022. Interest has only grown since that announcement and we believe it will transform organizations through new levels of human-machine collaboration. Throughout this guide you’ll find statistics, predictions and perspectives to spur thinking on how to pragmatically apply this technology to innovate.

The sense of urgency is understandable given rapid advancements. However, while most companies have actively explored gen AI’s potential through proofs of concept and early-stage experimentation this past year, Cognizant research shows that many leaders (30%) believe meaningful impact is still years away.

For most executives we engage, the question is not “if” but “how and when” gen AI will transform their business models and operations. Many are now looking to scale early successes through broader initiatives. Our own research and client conversations this past year reveal enthusiastic curiosity tempered by thoughtful diligence around these emerging capabilities. As enterprises look to transition experiments into scaled production-grade solutions, understandable caution accompanies the excitement.

Still, through skills-building and laying responsible foundations in 2023, companies equipped themselves for the next stage of maturity in leveraging AI’s generative potential. 2024 is the year to accelerate AI impact through focus and investment. The rules of engagement continue to rapidly evolve as practical experience refines our thinking on the possible. By working together, we can apply this technology practically and responsibly to increase productivity and deliver superior human-centric experiences.

Let’s shape the future together with care, creativity and purpose.