Client Stories
Client innovators
Creativity borne out of adversity
Given the challenges resulting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to highlight the innovations that our clients made possible. The two clients featured below focus on health-related solutions to help communities find a way forward—a way to cope in the face of troubling circumstances.
Medidata: Speeding clinical trials
Medidata's solution offers a platform that lets patients access and actively engage in clinical trials virtually. The MyMedidata patient portal includes the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker free of charge to enable patients on any active clinical study to participate in research about the novel coronavirus. Patients virtually access, enroll and enter their symptoms using myMedidata throughout the study. The Symptom Tracker allows sponsors to identify patients in active trials with COVID-19 symptoms, so they can be identified in the future for pharmacovigilance activities. For more information, visit:
Sensyne Health: Creating a free symptom monitoring app
Sensyne Health's solution offers UK and US citizens a free app to monitor the health of family or community members who are digitally disconnected.
Sensyne Health’s new CVm-Health™ ‘Good Neighbour’ app enables citizens to monitor and provide care remotely for family or community members at risk for coronavirus and digitally disconnected—either those with poor technology literacy or without access to the internet. The app allows people to monitor and record health conditions, symptoms, vital signs and medications pertaining to the management of their health for COVID-19 related symptoms.