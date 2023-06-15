Client Stories

Sensyne Health's solution offers UK and US citizens a free app to monitor the health of family or community members who are digitally disconnected.

Sensyne Health’s new CVm-Health™ ‘Good Neighbour’ app enables citizens to monitor and provide care remotely for family or community members at risk for coronavirus and digitally disconnected—either those with poor technology literacy or without access to the internet. The app allows people to monitor and record health conditions, symptoms, vital signs and medications pertaining to the management of their health for COVID-19 related symptoms.