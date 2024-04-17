Skip to main content Skip to footer
Drive an F1 simulator at Cognizant & Thirdera booth 4104

Experience the thrill of the track first-hand and race for a chance to win coveted prizes. Hit your best lap time, then meet with our team to learn how to modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences.

Find us on stage

Polishing hidden potential: A mining company strikes ServiceNow gold

Join Jason Bissonnette, NOW Platform Lead at Teck Resources, on a journey revealing how they transformed ServiceNow from an IT ticketing tool into a strategic platform. Discover how Teck has enabled gains in efficiency and operational visibility by instituting an innovation-focused Center of Excellence and prioritizing a >80% company-wide CMDB health score.


Tuesday, May 7

3:00 PM - 3:20 PM PDT

Hypergrowth enabled: Applying AI/UX strategies to drive revenue growth

During this Think Big session, executive leaders from Cognizant and Thirdera will share how to blend new tech approaches to strengthen your innovation strategy. With access to customer use cases and roadmap examples, you'll leave with an actionable toolkit to optimize costs, stay ahead of competition, and, ultimately, meet the challenge of hyper-growth.

Wednesday, May 8

11:15 AM - 11:45 AM PDT

Telecom, media, and technology Keynote: Put AI to work

Navigating rapidly changing markets while meeting the ever-evolving customer demand for digital-first experiences requires constant innovation to capture new opportunities and create value. ​Hear from leading TMT companies and their visions for an AI-first ecosystem—one poised to revolutionize experience, unleash operational efficiency, and unlock growth with automation.

Wednesday, May 8

1:00 PM - 1:40 PM PDT

Strategic steps to HR transformation with Waste Management

Join Alyson Lupa, Director of HR Technology at WM (Waste Management) to learn how an incremental approach can strategically transform the HR experience. With data validation and timely service delivery key priorities, Alyson will walk through WM's roadmap to HR optimization, which to date has included ServiceNow® HR Case Management, Employee Center, and a migration to a new HCM.


Wednesday, May 8

2:30 PM - 2:50 PM PDT

Join us at booth 4104

Drive a Formula One racing simulator

Take a drive in our traveling simulator. It’s as close as you can get to the simulator used in F1 training. You’ll see how each movement becomes a data point and why faster, better decision making is vital in a sport where milliseconds matter.

Booth 4104

Daily during expo hours

Explore solution demonstrations

Visit our booth to explore Cognizant and Thirdera's latest offerings and innovations, presented by our expert team. Explore the available demos to learn how our solutions can enable and optimize ServiceNow in your business.

Schedule a private meeting with our team

Ready to maximize value with ServiceNow? Schedule time with our experts to discuss your needs and ideas.

May 7-9

Meet our leaders


Annadurai Elango

EVP , Core Technologies and Insights

Annadurai Elango

Sriram K

Global Head Cloud Infra and Security

Sriram K

Praveen Challa 

Global Head ServiceNow

Praveen Challa

Sandra Notardonato

SVP, Alliances and Partnerships

Sandra Notardonato

Kanchan Madhukar

North America ServiceNow Delivery Head

Kanchan Madhukar

Nambi Palanivelu

SBU Head, Consumer Commercials

Nambi Palanivelu

Featured solutions

Built on NOW Offering: Elevate UX

Elevate UX empowers organizations to not only enhance internal communication but also transform the user experience into a strategic advantage.

Neuro IT Operations powered by ServiceNow

The Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations platform uses AI-powered automated tools to improve resilience, reduce complexity and give enterprises full visibility over IT operations.

Consumer Service Desk for Retail Customers

Cognizant’s Consumer Service Desk for retail customers provided consumers with a great, consistent user experience, making frequently used information more readily available and supporting faster resolution times through AI using ServiceNow Customer Service Management.

19

Conference sessions

Gain invaluable expertise and fuel your organization's success.

View the session lineup

Join us at Knowledge24

Discover how to enable continuous platform value with actionable insights and tools.