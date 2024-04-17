Experience the thrill of the track first-hand and race for a chance to win coveted prizes. Hit your best lap time, then meet with our team to learn how to modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences.
Join Jason Bissonnette, NOW Platform Lead at Teck Resources, on a journey revealing how they transformed ServiceNow from an IT ticketing tool into a strategic platform. Discover how Teck has enabled gains in efficiency and operational visibility by instituting an innovation-focused Center of Excellence and prioritizing a >80% company-wide CMDB health score.
During this Think Big session, executive leaders from Cognizant and Thirdera will share how to blend new tech approaches to strengthen your innovation strategy. With access to customer use cases and roadmap examples, you'll leave with an actionable toolkit to optimize costs, stay ahead of competition, and, ultimately, meet the challenge of hyper-growth.
Navigating rapidly changing markets while meeting the ever-evolving customer demand for digital-first experiences requires constant innovation to capture new opportunities and create value. Hear from leading TMT companies and their visions for an AI-first ecosystem—one poised to revolutionize experience, unleash operational efficiency, and unlock growth with automation.
Join Alyson Lupa, Director of HR Technology at WM (Waste Management) to learn how an incremental approach can strategically transform the HR experience. With data validation and timely service delivery key priorities, Alyson will walk through WM's roadmap to HR optimization, which to date has included ServiceNow® HR Case Management, Employee Center, and a migration to a new HCM.
Take a drive in our traveling simulator. It’s as close as you can get to the simulator used in F1 training. You’ll see how each movement becomes a data point and why faster, better decision making is vital in a sport where milliseconds matter.
Booth 4104
Daily during expo hours
Explore solution demonstrations
Visit our booth to explore Cognizant and Thirdera's latest offerings and innovations, presented by our expert team. Explore the available demos to learn how our solutions can enable and optimize ServiceNow in your business.
Booth 4104
Daily during expo hours
Schedule a private meeting with our team
Ready to maximize value with ServiceNow? Schedule time with our experts to discuss your needs and ideas.
Cognizant’s Consumer Service Desk for retail customers provided consumers with a great, consistent user experience, making frequently used information more readily available and supporting faster resolution times through AI using ServiceNow Customer Service Management.