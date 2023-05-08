Skip to main content Skip to footer
[Web exclusive] Onsite interview | Talking Signavio with the Hasso Plattner Award-Winners

Only available here: Cognizant’s interview with the authors of “Introducing Business Process Transformation with SAP Signavio,” Nitin Singh and Gerry McCool.

Watch for real talk about Signavio, including the top questions we hear from our clients and the SAP community.

Cognizant named a global leader in RISE with SAP implementation & more

ISG’s provider lens report ranks Cognizant as a leader in 5 quadrants—with global distinctions in RISE with SAP Implementation Partners and Cloud Economics and FinOps Services for SAP.

Cognizant named a US leader in SAP S/4HANA System Transformation & more

ISG’s provider lens report ranks Cognizant as a leader in 5 quadrants—including US distinctions in SAP S/4HANA System Transformation for Large Accounts, SAP Application Managed Services, and Managed Cloud Services for SAP ERP.

4.8/5


Star rating by Gartner Peer Insights in the
category of S/4HANA Application Services

Business Systems Director | Rytec Corporation

Lindsay Callaghan

FROM OUR CLIENT SPEAKER

“Signavio is really opening up the end-user experience to give a different perspective and narrative. We talk a lot about core business processes, and antiquated processes—Signavio breaks all of that down visually, and Cognizant provides the guidance to translate the output."

Recognitions and looking ahead

AWARDS

Leader in five categories + Gartner Peer insights

See which SAP announcements coincide with Cognizant’s ISG recognitions and peer reviews.
 

RECAP

Sapphire ’24 Takeaways and Partnership

Learn how Cognizant’s investments in gen AI, BTP, industry accelerators combined with impact with SAP’s latest announcements will help client’s move faster than ever.

Meet our leaders

Rob Vatter

EVP, Enterprise Platform Services

Sandra Notardonato

SVP, Alliances and Partnerships

Ralph Barone

AVP - Practice Head at Cognizant

Bart Thielbar

Global SAP Practice Leader

Maureen Bolen

SAP Industry Lead - Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy & Utilities

Viswas Anantharangachar

SAP Industry Lead - Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality

Srini Nagendran

SAP Industry Lead - Communications, Media and Technology

Nitin Katiyar

SAP Industry Lead - Life Sciences & Healthcare

Be a part of what’s next with Cognizant and SAP

