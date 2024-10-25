Unlock the power of AI, cloud and automation to drive business innovation and growth
IoT transforms food & beverage: meeting consumer needs, enhancing experiences
Most food and beverage brands have set sustainability goals (e.g. net zero emissions by a certain date). But there is a gap between the big corporate goals and execution among various departments.
Sustainability thinking will influence everything these businesses do—from how they get and use their energy and materials to how they develop products.
Get information on the latest Cognizant news, announcements, media coverage and press releases.
Designed for the Cybersecurity challenges of the AI era, Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity offers AI-enabled enterprise security orchestration for enhanced cyber resilience and risk management.
We’re partnering with WEF to chart new paths to progress on complex global challenges like responsible AI, education and skilling for tomorrow’s workforce and advancing the energy transition.
Generative AI will disrupt the way we live and work. Our research shows that leaders who invest in people will reap its rewards.
Stay connected – discover more insights and solutions from Cognizant.