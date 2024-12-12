Skip to main content Skip to footer
Join us at CES 2025, Las Vegas. Experience our SDV simulator at Cognizant booth #7430

Experience innovative automotive software engineering solutions for the new era of Software Defined Vehicles.

40%

increase in early defect discovery

25%

reduction in validation time

40%

improvement in quality of test results

Building the future of mobility with a flexible, software-driven vehicle architecture

Software-defined vehicle transformation starts inside the car and drives innovation outside and beyond the car. We do this by integrating GenAI based virtualization, dev-ops and cloud-native workflows to develop modular architectures that allow for software portability, improved quality and defect discovery using industry-standard frameworks for pre-SOP and post-SOP lifecycle.

  • Vehicle ideation & architecture
    • Market research & consulting
    • Feasibility studies
    • Requirement management
    • System engineering
    • Product IoT platform strategy
    • Product architecture
    • Digital simulation
    • Data flow design
  • Automotive development
    • HW, FM, application & mechanical development
    • Ideation & industrial design
    • Prototype development 
    • System integration
    • Vehicle risk management
  • Vehicle verification & validation
    • Product testing
    • Performance testing
    • Design verification & validation
    • Compliance / Certification /Interoperability Testing
    • Homologation
  • Vehicle sustenance
    • Technical support
    • Technical publications
    • EOL sustenance
    • Localization
    • Re-engineering
  • Value engineering
    • Cost optimization
    • Assembly
    • Sub-assembly
    • Rationalization
    • Function re-use

Case studies

Gentherm delivers agile solutions for the next generation of vehicles

Gentherm is a leader of innovative thermal and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry. Cognizant is helping them develop next generation products, elevate customer vehicle experiences and improve everyday life.

Meet the future of AI: Cognizant’s Very- Enhanced Road Assistant (VERA)

VERA is an AI system for smart cars developed by Cognizant to bring more value to autonomous vehicles. The assistant uses multi-modal reasoning to provide interactive driving information, enhancing customer experience.

Aston Martin F1 and Cognizant—Engineering an F1 team to act on intuition

Having the ability to gather data quickly—and act instantly on that data—is a substantial competitive edge in Formula One. Find out how we are working together to enable better, faster decisions in a sport where every millisecond matters.

Meet our leaders

Aditya Pathak

VP and Head of Automotive, Transportation and Logistics

Aditya Pathak
Kedar Pathak

Senior Director, Automotive IOT

Kedar Pathak
Joerg Ohlsen

VP, Cognizant Mobility

Joerg Ohlsen

Build the future of mobility with a flexible, software-driven vehicle architecture

Contact us to begin your transformation journey.

Cognizant.com