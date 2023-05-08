Michael Chittaro

Fintech Practice Head, Business Process Services, Cognizant

Michael Chittaro leads Cognizant’s Fintech practice. With experience at both startups and enterprise based financial institutions, Michael has a strong background in payments, cross border transactions, and regulatory and operational requirements driving both domestic and international Fintech programs. Previously he was at Visa for 10 years where he led the development of new Fintech payment initiatives, development of an international real time payments system, and the launch of many payment programs that are considered standard in the payments industry today.