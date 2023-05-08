Skip to main content Skip to footer
You’re disrupting a market and focused on scale, but operations keep getting in your way.

You need operational agility to move fast, outperform the competition and capture your full market potential.

In this On-Demand event, Art Cole, VentureBeat, interviews Praveen Raja and Michael Chittaro of Cognizant to discuss how fast-growing digital disruptors can identify opportunities to scale operations efficiently. You'll learn how to maintain your momentum while you evolve your product and business model, and get insights into the people, processes, and technology that can accelerate your growth.

 On-Demand

30 minutes 

Michael Chittaro

Fintech Practice Head, Business Process Services, Cognizant

Michael Chittaro leads Cognizant’s Fintech practice. With experience at both startups and enterprise based financial institutions, Michael has a strong background in payments, cross border transactions, and regulatory and operational requirements driving both domestic and international Fintech programs. Previously he was at Visa for 10 years where he led the development of new Fintech payment initiatives, development of an international real time payments system, and the launch of many payment programs that are considered standard in the payments industry today.

Praveen Raja

Head of Digital Health, Business Processes Services, Cognizant

Praveen Raja leads digital health for Cognizant’s Intelligent Operations and Automation that focuses on business process services. He previously served as the Head of Health Innovation and Partnerships at Meta / Facebook and as COO of PATH, a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Praveen has also held leadership roles at large pharma and medical device companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Amgen. In his early career, Praveen practiced as a clinical / medical psychologist and was the Chief of Behavioral Medicine at Kaiser Permanente.

Art Cole

Moderator, VentureBeat

Arthur Cole is a technology journalist and enthusiast who has been covering the high-tech industry for more than 30 years. His contributions appear regularly in numerous industry trade publications as well as on the pages of vendors in the server, storage, networking, and cloud industries.

