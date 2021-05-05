Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

Cognizant in Brazil is helping clients unlock the digital possibilities and is enabling clients to make a smooth transition to an agile, hyper-connected and dynamic enterprise.