Quality Engineering & Assurance

Testing automation

24X7 automation and AI-driven testing

Continuous automation and testing

Speed delivery to keep pace with business. This offering helps to accelerate release cycles in Agile and DevOps by orchestrating automated tests, environments and data, to expose risks early and protect integrity and brand. Testing is fully automated zero-touch and AI-driven to release features as fast as they are developed. We leverage AI-based intelligent testing automation bots and Cognizant’s continuous testing platform.

Robotic test automation

Because connected devices have frequent updates, businesses must automate testing of end-user actions on these devices. Robotic test automation offers collaborative robots to provide automated anytime/anywhere testing. The robot (also called COBOT, or “collaborative bot”) performs fully automated physical and digital end-to-end testing using our QA automation framework. For this offering, we leverage our partnership with ABB, Automata and Rethink Robotics.

SMART verification and validation

Verification and validation (V&V) is a time- and effort-heavy process that slows time-to-market. Our SMART V&V offering helps to speed regulatory compliance with better software quality and safety in life sciences and other regulated industries. SMART V&V offers an AI-driven platform to deliver real-time regulatory compliance for all IT systems and products within regulations. The platform enables continuous software delivery with continuous compliance by leveraging automation and AI technologies.