  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
Quality Engineering & Assurance
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SURPASS EXPECTATIONS, MAXIMIZE VALUE

Quality delivered with modern insight and speed

<h3>End-to-end quality assurance</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">As technology becomes more sophisticated and complex, systems of quality become the foundation to ensure effectiveness and guard against risk. Working across experience, process, applications, data and platforms, we deliver holistic, effective and repeatable quality assurance.&nbsp;<br> </span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant builds in quality engineering and assurance standards from the start, so changes are correct the first time and can be released with confidence.</span></h5>
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CX assurance for increased brand value test
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Modern customers have become less forgiving of poor CX. Merely offering the right functionality is no longer sufficient; and the overall experience is what truly matters for long-term business success.

Cognizant CX Assurance (CXA) offers a holistic approach that aligns the goals of business, technology and customers and helps achieve better ROI on your CX investments.

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Assuring the rewards of generative AI

While many organizations are aware of the risks associated with implementing gen AI, they are not sufficiently prepared to handle them. A recent study by Everest Group shows that enterprises with advanced risk management and quality assurance strategies are seeing 25% reward gains, including enhanced customer experience, increased productivity and faster time to market.

This report offers a comprehensive roadmap for managing risks and shows how the quality function can play a significant role in maximizing rewards from gen AI investments.

Read the full report

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With rapid advancements in robotics, the capacity for conducting quality and compliance testing is growing exponentially in speed and scale. Cognizant’s Robotic Test Automation capabilities are transforming industries by accelerating product launches to ensure end users get the most value possible from digital and physical goods and services.
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<h3>Focus areas of our work</h3>
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<h4>Quality services for next-gen businesses</h4>
<p>Cognizant Quality Engineering and Assurance helps enterprise organizations succeed in the connected world with quality and speed. As a global thought leader in QA with global partnerships and more than 1,000 clients across industries, we bring first-time-right quality and proven next-generation QE solutions to your business' most important initiatives.</p>
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Quality & compliance

Protecting the core of businesses

Business process assurance

When pivoting to digital, brands need protection at the core with process efficiency that keeps pace with the speed of business. Our business process assurance solutions bring an industry-aligned, efficiency-driven approach that ensures end-to-end quality and compliance of core IT for brand protection. With this offering we assure business processes, system resilience, regulatory compliance and operational readiness.

Modernization assurance

Ensuring safe and hassle-free migration

System modernization assurance

This offering assures intended modernization outcomes during migration, modernization and transformation programs. For companies interested in app modernization, we follow a structured QA approach to avoid system breakdowns and high migration costs.

As part of our system modernization offering, we deliver an Integrated Automation Platform, BOTs-driven predictive QA and comprehensive testing frameworks for API, microservices and application technology platforms.

Cloud platform assurance

We offer first-time-right assurance of cloud migrations, cloud-native applications and cloud-based platform rollouts with the help of Cognizant Unified Cloud Assurance Studio and our rich partner ecosystem. We leverage COTS product deployment in a cloud infrastructure, including ESA, CMS and CRM, based on product team configuration recommendations.

Testing automation

24X7 automation and AI-driven testing

Continuous automation and testing

Speed delivery to keep pace with business. This offering helps to accelerate release cycles in Agile and DevOps by orchestrating automated tests, environments and data, to expose risks early and protect integrity and brand. Testing is fully automated zero-touch and AI-driven to release features as fast as they are developed. We leverage AI-based intelligent testing automation bots and Cognizant’s continuous testing platform.

Robotic test automation

Because connected devices have frequent updates, businesses must automate testing of end-user actions on these devices. Robotic test automation offers collaborative robots to provide automated anytime/anywhere testing. The robot (also called COBOT, or “collaborative bot”) performs fully automated physical and digital end-to-end testing using our QA automation framework. For this offering, we leverage our partnership with ABB, Automata and Rethink Robotics.

SMART verification and validation

Verification and validation (V&V) is a time- and effort-heavy process that slows time-to-market. Our SMART V&V offering helps to speed regulatory compliance with better software quality and safety in life sciences and other regulated industries. SMART V&V offers an AI-driven platform to deliver real-time regulatory compliance for all IT systems and products within regulations. The platform enables continuous software delivery with continuous compliance by leveraging automation and AI technologies.

Experience assurance

Improve ROI on CX investments

Customer experience assurance (CXA)

In the current digital era, customers want better, faster and personalized services. CXA helps our clients deliver exceptional experiences and increase brand value. We help businesses consolidate CX goals across the organization, deliver high-quality digital products with best-in-class QA methodologies and visualize quantitative outcomes using business, marketing and IT metrics. With Cognizant’s CXA dashboard, you get a view of CX posture—across performance, accessibility, sentiment analysis and other metrics—for better data-driven decisions.

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<h3>How we go farther with clients</h3> <p>When partnering with Cognizant for quality services, our clients reimagine how quality can drive their business. With more speed, scale, intelligence and efficiency, quality underpins everything—enabling a more secure and value-centered business.</p> <p>Our services are people-led and backed by IP and processes that accelerate our work to get more done in less time and with better results.</p>
  • Featured enablers of our services
Featured enablers of our services
Cognizant Skygrade™

Skygrade is a “cloud done right” solution that enables your organization to unlock the full potential of hybrid and multi-cloud estates at enterprise scale.

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Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations

Unlock previously impossible levels of efficiency, transparency and optimization across IT operations through our modern AIOps platform.

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Cognizant Neuro® AI

Cognizant’s Neuro AI platform bundles tools, models and frameworks for accelerated, responsible adoption of enterprise-grade generative AI.

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Cognizant Flowsource™

An AI-powered, full-stack software development lifecycle platform for next generation software engineering.

Know more

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<h3><span style="color: rgb(255,255,255);">Harnessing the Power of AI for quality engineering</span></h3> <p><span class="text-white">Explore how GitHub Copilot is transforming quality engineering at Cognizant. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, we streamline development and testing processes, enhance accuracy and boost productivity. GitHub Copilot offers real-time code suggestions, test suite generation and automation script maintenance, helping us deliver high-quality software faster. Discover the benefits of AI-driven quality engineering with Cognizant.</span></p>
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<h3><b>Featured work</b></h3>
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HEALTHCARE

Health plan rebuilds software QA with Cognizant

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COMMUNICATIONS

Standardized billing improves Inmarsat’s operational efficiency

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MANUFACTURING

Orica modernizes IT with SAP S/4HANA digital core

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Elevating excellence: Integrating generative AI into CMMI

Discover how integrating gen AI across the CMMI framework can revolutionize development processes, with real-world examples of Cognizant’s implementation.

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<h3>Analyst relations</h3>
Everest Group
Cognizant named leader in inaugural report

Everest Group has recognized Cognizant as a Leader in its inaugural Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK® Matrix Assessment 2024.

Read the report

Cognizant leads in Application Quality Assurance

ISG recognized Cognizant as a leader in Application Quality Assurance in the US and Europe. “Cognizant has a robust application quality assurance practice, with more than 30 proven AI use cases in addition to IPs and accelerators across the testing lifecycle.”

—Akhila Harinarayan, ISG Senior Lead Analyst

Read the research

everest group research
Cognizant named Leader in Next-Generation QE

Cognizant emerges as a Leader in Everest Group's Next-generation Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, owing to its comprehensive solution portfolio in the next-generation QE services space, further fortified by its ongoing investments in digital assurance labs for next-generation technologies such as IoT, digital twin, 5G, AR/VR and blockchain.

Read the research

Everest Group
Reorienting enterprise quality to deliver business assurance

Enterprises are increasing technology investments to transform their businesses. To meet the rising expectations, organizations must orchestrate quality as a centralized function in their operating model. Download the report to know more on the evolving priorities of business assurance organizations.

Read the report

Webinar on Everest Group report: Future of Enterprise Quality
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A glimpse into the webinar where we discuss the evolving quality parameters and business assurance model, for companies undergoing digital transformation.
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Take the first step

When you’re ready to accelerate and expand your coverage of quality, Cognizant is here to help. Just fill out the form below and we’ll contact you to discuss more.

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